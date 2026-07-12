EPF Scheme 2026: Lost your job? Full PF withdrawal now allowed only after 12 months

Employees who lose their jobs will no longer be able to withdraw their entire Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) balance after two months of unemployment. Under the newly notified Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026, members can withdraw up to 75% of their EPF balance after becoming unemployed, while the remaining 25% will be available only after completing 12 months of continuous unemployment. The new scheme replaces the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 1952 under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

The change marks a significant shift in the way EPF savings can be accessed after job loss. Until now, members who remained unemployed for two months could apply for final settlement and withdraw their entire provident fund corpus. The revised framework extends that waiting period to one year while ensuring that a portion of the retirement corpus remains invested.

What has changed? Under the revised scheme, unemployed members can immediately withdraw up to 75% of their provident fund balance. Unlike the earlier framework, the eligible withdrawal amount now includes the employee's contribution, the employer's contribution and the interest earned, making the amount available to members larger than before in many cases. The remaining 25% can be withdrawn after one year of continuous unemployment.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has also simplified the broader withdrawal framework. The earlier system, which had 13 different categories of partial withdrawals with varying eligibility conditions, has been consolidated into three broad categories. In addition, the minimum membership requirement for most advance withdrawals has been standardised at 12 months, replacing multiple service conditions that ranged up to seven years.

Why has the government changed the rule? According to the ministry, the revised framework is aimed at preventing premature depletion of retirement savings while continuing to provide financial support during unemployment. It noted that repeated withdrawals had left many workers with inadequate retirement savings, with nearly 50% of EPF members having less than ₹20,000 in their provident fund accounts and 75% having less than ₹50,000 at the time of final settlement. Retaining 25% of the balance is intended to help members benefit from long-term compounding and build a meaningful retirement corpus.