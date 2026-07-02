EPF Scheme 2026: New rules on withdrawal, eligibility and limits explained

EPF Scheme 2026: Here are the new withdrawal rules, eligibility, limits and conditions to help EPF members understand partial withdrawals under the revised framework.

Shivam Shukla
Updated2 Jul 2026, 08:26 AM IST
EPF Scheme 2026 introduces new withdrawal rules to help members access savings wisely.
EPF Scheme 2026 introduces new withdrawal rules to help members access savings wisely.

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme 2026 has introduced several new changes and developments for EPF subscribers, especially regarding partial withdrawals. The new rules came into effect on 29 June.

The Centre notified the EPF Scheme, 2026, replacing the decades-old EPF Scheme, 1952, as part of the implementation of the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Under the new regulations, EPFO members can make partial withdrawals for several important reasons. However, members must maintain a minimum balance of 25% of their eligible member balance in their EPF account. Any amount calculation for a minimum withdrawal will be done only after setting this balance aside.

For example, if an individual employee has 1 lakh as an eligible member balance, then 25,000 out of this balance must remain in the account.

Also Read | Changing jobs soon? Avoid these EPF mistakes for a hassle-free PF transfer

The remaining balance of 75,000 may be withdrawn in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

Major reasons for withdrawal, eligibility requirements and key conditions

Withdrawal Reason

Eligibility Requirement

Maximum Amount Allowed

Key Condition

Medical treatmentAfter 12 months of membershipUp to 100% of the eligible balanceFor self or family members
EducationAfter 12 months of membershipUp to 100% of the eligible balanceAllowed up to 10 times during membership
MarriageAfter 12 months of membershipUp to 100% of the eligible balanceAllowed up to 5 times during the membership of the fund
HousingAfter 12 months of membershipUp to 100% of the eligible balanceFor purchase, construction, repairs or home loan repayment
Special circumstancesAfter 12 months of membershipUp to 100% of the eligible balanceSubject to approval under EPF rules
Exit from employmentEven before 12 months membershipUp to 100% of the eligible balanceMaximum 2 withdrawals in a financial year

The minimum balance rule applies to both employee and employer contributions. The scheme defines ‘eligible member balance’ as the amount available after deducting the compulsory 25% minimum balance.

Housing withdrawals cover several purposes, including buying a house or flat, purchasing a plot for construction, building a home, repaying a housing loan and carrying out repairs or improvements.

Also Read | EPF Scheme 2026 notified under Social Security Code: What changes for members?

The revised rules also allow members leaving employment before completing 12 months of service to make partial withdrawals under specified conditions. Overall, the EPF Scheme 2026 aims to provide greater financial flexibility while safeguarding long-term retirement savings.

For more information and recent developments on EPF-related developments, you can visit its official website at: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/

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