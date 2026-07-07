EPF Scheme 2026: Newly married members must update nomination, but spouse inclusion is not compulsory

Getting married is an important commitment in a person's life. Significant changes to their Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) member accounts, how the accounts work and their nomination-related rules.

As per the EPF Scheme 2026, it is essential for members to submit a fresh nomination after their marriage, as any prior nomination made before the wedding becomes invalid.

Furthermore, contrary to popular belief, the rules do not make it compulsory or mandatory for an EPF member to nominate their spouse. A member with a family may nominate one or more eligible family members, as explained in the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Fresh nomination after marriage: What changes? The EPF Scheme 2026 mandates that members update their nomination details after marriage to ensure the smooth settlement of EPF benefits. Given that a spouse is an eligible nominee, members may nominate one or more eligible family members of their choice.

Any nomination made under the earlier EPF Scheme 1952 will also become invalid if it is inconsistent or not in line with the provisions of the EPF Scheme 2026.

Here's a look at the EPF rules.

EPF nomination rules at a glance

Rule What it means Marriage Any nomination made before marriage becomes invalid Fresh nomination Mandatory after marriage Spouse nomination Not compulsory Who can be nominated? One or more eligible family members Member without a family Can nominate any person until a family is acquired

Who can be nominated under the EPF Scheme 2026? The EPF Scheme 2026 follows the definition of family as set out in the Code on Social Security, 2020. Eligible family members include:

Spouse

Minor legitimate or adopted children

Children dependent on the member’s earnings and receiving education up to 21 years

Unmarried daughters

Children with infirmities who are fully dependent on the member

Dependent parents, including the father-in-law and mother-in-law of a woman employee, subject to prescribed income limits

Dependent minor siblings in certain cases, where the member is unmarried, and the parents are not alive Why updating your EPF nomination matters An EPF nomination is a very important step. It determines who will receive the amount held in the member's name if the member dies before the EPF amount becomes payable or before the final EPF payments are made.

This makes it vital for all members to regularly check and update their nominees so that benefits can be transferred seamlessly in the event of an unforeseen event. Now, if a member opts for multiple nominees from the list discussed above, they can specify each nominee's share of the total provident fund amount.

What about members who do not have a family? Members without a family can nominate any person they like. However, in case they get married, they must submit a fresh nomination in favour of eligible family members.

This can help bring much-needed clarity regarding even individuals who do not have a family. The aim of EPFO here is to help the individual in the best possible manner, exercise their will, and opt for the individual they aspire to nominate.

Keeping EPF nominations up to date after major life events, such as marriage, helps ensure benefits are transferred smoothly and reduces the risk of delays or disputes during claim settlement.