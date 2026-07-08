EPF Scheme 2026: Who can withdraw their entire EPF corpus? Check all 7 cases

The rules for withdrawing your entire Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) balance are not the same for every member. While retirement at 55 remains the most common ground for full withdrawal, the EPF also permits members to claim their entire corpus in cases such as permanent disability, retrenchment, migration abroad and voluntary retirement.

Here's a detailed look at the seven situations in which full EPF withdrawal is allowed under the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026 and how they compare with the earlier EPF Scheme, 1952.

Retirement after attaining 55 years The most common circumstance for full EPF withdrawal is retirement. Under the scheme, a member can withdraw the entire balance after retiring from service on attaining the age of 55 years.

The rules also cover members whose employment ends before they reach 55. If such a member attains the age of 55 before the EPFO authorises payment of the withdrawal claim, the member will still be eligible to receive the full amount lying in the EPF account.

Retirement due to permanent disability A member who is forced to retire because of permanent and total incapacity for work can also withdraw the entire EPF balance without waiting until the age of 55.

The incapacity may arise because of a bodily or mental infirmity. However, the disability has to be certified by the employer's medical officer. If the establishment does not have a regular medical officer, the certificate must be issued by a registered medical practitioner designated by the establishment.

Before permanently moving abroad Members planning to settle outside India permanently or take up employment in another country can withdraw their entire EPF balance before leaving the country.

The scheme allows withdrawal immediately before migration for permanent settlement abroad or before taking up employment overseas. This enables members to close their EPF account before relocating instead of leaving their savings locked in India after permanent migration.

If employment ends due to retrenchment Members whose services are terminated because of retrenchment are also eligible to withdraw the full amount standing in their EPF account.

The provision covers both individual retrenchment and mass retrenchment, meaning it applies whether a single employee or a large group of employees loses employment because of workforce reduction.

Since the employment relationship comes to an end in such cases, the scheme allows withdrawal of the member's entire provident fund accumulation.

On opting for a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) Employees retiring under a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) can also claim the entire balance lying in their EPF account.

The scheme specifies that the retirement should take place under a VRS framed by the employer and accepted through mutual agreement between the employer and the employee.

This provision is relevant for employees taking early retirement under company restructuring or workforce rationalisation programmes.

Certain closure and transfer-related situations The scheme also permits full withdrawal in certain exceptional situations where EPF coverage comes to an end because of closure of an establishment or transfer to an establishment that is outside the scope of the Code on Social Security.

These include:

where a factory or establishment closes but employees are transferred to another establishment that is not covered under the Code;

where an employee is transferred by the same employer from a covered establishment to another establishment that is not covered under the Code; and

where a member is discharged after receiving retrenchment compensation under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020. In all these situations, the EPFO can authorise payment only after two months from the date the withdrawal application is submitted.

After remaining unemployed for 12 months The new scheme also allows members to withdraw their entire EPF balance after they cease to be employed in any establishment covered under the Code on Social Security. However, this provision has become significantly stricter.

A member can apply for full withdrawal only if he or she has not been employed in any establishment covered under the Code for a continuous period of at least 12 months immediately before submitting the application.

However, women employees who resign from service for the purpose of marriage are exempt from the 12-month waiting requirement and can apply for withdrawal immediately.