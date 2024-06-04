EPF: Subscribers are permitted to opt for advance in these scenarios
Prior to applying for an EPF withdrawal — also known as advance — it is important that the UAN (Universal Account Number) is activated and the phone number linked to UAN is functional.
To give financial security to the service-class individuals in their post-retirement life, employers are meant to deduct a small portion of the salaries of employees, which is invested into EPF account, enabling the investment to grow at a healthy rate of interest.