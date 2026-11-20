The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) introduced a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) that will allow retiring members to withdraw their accumulated EPF savings in regular instalments instead of taking the entire corpus at once.
The proposal was approved at the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) on Thursday. SWP allows investors to withdraw a fixed amount from their savings or investments at regular intervals, such as monthly or quarterly.
While SWPs are commonly associated with mutual funds, how does the EPF facility work, and what makes it different in terms of returns, liquidity, and taxation? Here's what you need to know.
According to the EPFO's announcement, the facility will allow retiring members to withdraw their accumulated provident fund savings periodically, such as monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly.
The remaining corpus will continue generating returns, helping members supplement their retirement income and pension benefits.
The facility will be entirely voluntary, with members retaining the option of withdrawing their entire eligible balance. It may also be extended to eligible family members and beneficiaries.
If a member dies during the payout period, the nominee or dependent will be able to withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments.
Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, clarified that the facility is meant for retiring members and is different from partial withdrawals permitted during employment.
Existing employees can access EPF savings for specified purposes, subject to eligibility and withdrawal limits. The proposal does not introduce a general monthly withdrawal facility for serving employees, he added.
In a mutual fund SWP, an investor puts money into an equity, debt, or hybrid scheme and specifies a fixed amount to withdraw at regular intervals.
For example, if an investor has ₹10 lakh invested in a mutual fund and opts for a monthly SWP of ₹10,000, the fund will redeem units worth ₹10,000 every month and transfer the amount to the investor's bank account. The remaining corpus stays invested, and its value fluctuates with the fund's performance.
This means that mutual fund SWP redeems units worth a fixed amount at the prevailing NAV, while EPF SWP withdraws a fixed amount directly from the accumulated PF balance.
Bhilwaria said the biggest difference lies in how the underlying money is invested and how withdrawals are processed. In EPF SWP, the remaining money stays within the provident fund system and earns the declared EPF interest rate. In mutual fund SWP, units are redeemed periodically, and the remaining investment remains exposed to market movements.
There are four important differences to note:
Under existing rules, if you retire before 55, your EPF account earns interest until you turn 58. If you retire at 55 or later, it earns interest for three years after retirement.
Charu Pahuja, CFPCM, Director and Chief Operating Officer at Wise FinServ, said the new SWP proposal allows the money left in the account to continue earning interest during the withdrawal period, subject to the final rules. This could help retirees avoid withdrawing their entire corpus simply because interest may eventually stop accruing.
Pahuja said that, with a fixed interest rate of 8.25% for FY 2025-26, EPF SWP could appeal to retirees seeking relatively stable returns without market risk.
In contrast, mutual fund SWP payouts depend on the performance of the underlying scheme, as units are periodically redeemed to meet withdrawal requirements.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Make decisions based on your financial goals and risk appetite.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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