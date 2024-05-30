EPF: These are the services subscribers can avail on the unified member portal

On the EPF portal, subscribers can access their account details and make the changes (if necessary) relating to their contact details, KYC, nomination and even apply for claims.

If you are an EPF (Employees Provident Fund) subscriber and want to use one or more of the services given on the unified portal, then you need to visit the official website of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) i.e., epfindia.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navigating through the portal is quite straight-forward. Let us explain how this can be done.

At the outset, you need to go to the ‘Services’ section. Click the second icon: Member UAN/ Online Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, you need to enter your UAN, password and captcha. Then you can see all your details.

Access following details in the ‘View' section: A. Profile: This section shows your profile with name, UAN, phone number, and other details.

B. Service history: This shows the record of your service with different employers which were EPF establishments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

C. UAN Card: Upon clicking this link, you can access your UAN card that shows the UAN number, surname, phone number and other key details.

D. Passbook: Here you can access your EPF passbook that carries all the details of money you have saved and invested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Access following details in the ‘Manage’ section: A. Joint declaration: Here, subscribers can make changes in their name, birth details and other key details.

B. Contact details: You can change your contact details such as mobile number and email ID with the help of OTP. It is important to note that the mobile number which is linked to Aadhaar should be updated here.

C. KYC: Here the subscriber can make changes in his/her KYC details such as PAN, bank account and passport number. It is vital to note that the necessary document – certified by the employer -- needs to be uploaded in order to make the changes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

D. E-nomination: When you have to opt for a nomination online for EPF or EPS.

E. Mark Exit: This entails the date of joining, date of exit and the reason of exit. It is important to know that date of joining and exit can be changed only by employer.

The next icon is account where subscriber can change the password. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Online Services The last section is ‘online services’ where subscriber can avail following services:

A. Claim form: Here subscriber can access claim forms which include 31, 19, 10C and 10D

B. One member, one EPF account: This section can be used to transfer the balance from previous employer to the latest one. But subscriber must make sure before transferring the balance that his/her KYC is already updated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

C. Track claim status: Here subscribers can track their claim status.

D. Download Annexure K: Subscribers can download Annexure K which is issued when they apply for the transfer of EPF balance. This carries details relating to EPF balance and membership details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!