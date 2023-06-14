How NRIs can transfer balance amount from provident fund

How NRIs can transfer balance amount from provident fund1 min read 14 Jun 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Assuming you have rendered continuous service of five years or more, the withdrawal of accumulated provident fund balance is not liable for tax as per the above and accordingly, there should be no requirement for TDS.
What are the restrictions on transferring the balance accumulated in an Employee Provident Fund (EPF) to an non-resident ordinary (NRO) account? My attempt to deposit my PF amount into my non-resident external (NRE) account was rejected by the bank. Also, one of the bank employees said it cannot be deposited in my NRO account either. What are the government guidelines regarding such transfer?
