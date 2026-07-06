EPF vs Labour Codes: If basic pay must be 50%, why is PF capped at ₹1,800?

Are you a salaried employee? Have you ever taken a close look at your payslip to understand how your salary is structured? If not, now might be a good time.

Recent developments around the Labour Codes and the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) rules have sparked widespread discussion. While one governs how your salary is structured, the other determines how much you and your employer must contribute to your provident fund (PF).

Here's a closer look at what has changed and what it could mean for your take-home pay and retirement savings.

What changed under the Labour Codes? Under the Labour Codes, if allowances exceed 50% of wages, the excess is added back to wages for statutory compliance. As a result, many employers may need to redesign salary structures.

Under the revised framework, basic pay, dearness allowance, and retaining allowance must together account for at least 50% of total remuneration (or wages, as defined under the Code).

The objective is to increase transparency and uniformity in salary structures. However, this does not mean every employer must fix basic pay at exactly 50% of the CTC. Instead, companies may need to restructure payrolls to comply with the wage definition set out in the Labour Codes.

What has EPFO clarified? The EPF Scheme, 2026, has clarified that the mandatory provident fund contribution is linked to the statutory wage ceiling of ₹15,000 per month.

As a result, the compulsory EPF contribution remains capped at ₹1,800 per month (12% of ₹15,000).

Any contribution above ₹1,800 is voluntary, particularly for employees whose wages exceed the statutory ceiling. Employers and employees can continue contributing to higher wages, but only if both agree.

Are the two rules contradicting each other? No. The two provisions deal with different aspects of your salary.

The Labour Codes determine how wages are defined and structured, while the EPF rules determine the minimum mandatory PF contribution.

CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax, explains: “The Labour Codes and the EPF Scheme, 2026 operate independently and are not contradictory. The Labour Codes seek to standardise wage structures by requiring basic wages to constitute at least 50% of total remuneration, which, in the absence of a wage ceiling, could have increased mandatory PF deductions and reduced employees' take-home pay.”

She further added, “However, the EPF Scheme clarifies that mandatory PF contributions remain capped at 12% of the statutory wage ceiling of ₹15,000, i.e., ₹1,800 per month. This means that while salary structures may change under the Labour Codes, mandatory PF liability does not automatically increase for higher-paid employees. Employers are required to match contributions only up to the statutory ceiling unless they voluntarily agree to contribute on higher wages."

Let us now understand this concept with a few simple illustrations Assume an employee earns ₹1,00,000 per month, with no other deductions.

1. Take-home before labour code without EPF cap In this example, basic pay is taken as ₹40,000. Basic pay can also be ₹15,000 as one possible salary structure; in practice, the actual split depends on the employer’s payroll design and compliance approach under the current wage rules.

If PF is calculated on the full basis of, say, ₹40,000, the employee's PF at 12% is ₹4,800.

Take home = ₹1,00,000 - ₹4,800 = ₹95,200.

2. Take-home after labour code without EPF cap If basic pay rises to ₹50,000 because wages have to be structured in line with the 50% rule, and PF is still calculated on full basic, employee PF becomes ₹6,000.

Take home = ₹1,00,000 - ₹6,000 = ₹94,000.

3. Take-home after labour code and new PF cap If basic pay is ₹50,000 but the mandatory PF is capped at ₹1,800, the employee's PF deduction remains at ₹1,800. Take home = ₹1,00,000 - ₹1,800 = ₹98,200.

What it means for employees Therefore, the objective and practical implications primarily depend on how an employer plans and structures PF contributions. If the company already limits mandatory PF to the statutory ceiling, the take-home impact may be limited even after salary restructuring. Whereas, if the employer contributes to actual basic payments by choice, a higher basic wage can raise PF deductions and reduce monthly in-hand salaries.

For employees, this points to a trade-off between higher take-home payments and a larger EPF corpus that may be used post-retirement. Until and unless an employee and their employer opt for a voluntary contribution above the ceiling, the compulsory PF amount does not automatically rise for higher salary payments.

The Bottom Line The Labour Codes and the EPF rules serve different purposes.

While the Labour Codes reshape how salaries are structured, the EPF rules define the mandatory provident fund contribution. As a result, a higher basic salary does not automatically lead to higher mandatory PF deductions.