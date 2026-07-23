EPF vs mutual funds: Why EPFO says your provident fund should remain foundation of retirement planning

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recently posted on X advising salaried employees against withdrawing their provident fund (PF) savings to invest in mutual funds. The pension fund organization stressed that the two products serve different financial objectives and should not be considered as alternatives. They added a tag line: “SAMAJHDAR KO EPF KAAFI HAI”

To elaborate, EPFO added a link to an awareness video.

EPFO has explained that the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a statutory social security scheme aimed at ensuring financial security after retirement, while mutual funds are investments that are prone to volatility, voluntary in nature and market-linked investment products designed primarily for wealth creation.

Hence, EPF and mutual funds serve distinct purposes.

EPF is more than just retirement savings account As explained by the EPFO, one of the biggest strengths of EPF is that it combines retirement savings with social security benefits. Under the EPF scheme, both the employee and the employer contribute towards the retirement corpus, helping members accumulate a larger fund over time. Mutual funds, on the other hand, differ in that they rely solely on investors' contributions.

The statutory body added that EPF earns an interest rate set annually by the government, providing relatively stable, predictable returns. Since contributions are automatically deducted from an employee's salary each month, the scheme also promotes disciplined long-term savings and provides an individual with a clear investment vision.

Also Read | What investors must know about LTCG and STCG in FY 2025‑26

Apart from retirement savings, all eligible EPF members receive benefits under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) and the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme.

Eligible members also receive lifelong pension benefits after retirement, while their families may be entitled to pension and insurance coverage of up to ₹7 lakh in the event of the member's death.

EPF vs Mutual Funds: Key differences and salient features

Feature EPF Mutual Funds Purpose Retirement savings and social security Long-term wealth creation Nature Statutory scheme for eligible salaried employees Voluntary investment product Contributions Employee and employer both contribute Investor contributes independently Returns Annual interest rate declared for EPF Market-linked returns that can rise or fall Risk Relatively low Depends on market performance Tax treatment Eligible contributions, interest and withdrawals are tax-free under prevailing rules Capital gains tax may apply depending on the fund type and holding period Additional benefits Pension (EPS) and insurance (EDLI) benefits No pension or insurance benefits by default

EPFO emphasised that mutual fund investments are subject to market fluctuations. While they offer the potential for higher long-term returns, they also carry the risk of losses and underperformance over extended periods, making them fundamentally different from EPF's objective of providing financial security.

EPFO: Don't treat EPF as a substitute for investments The retirement fund body clarified that mutual funds are not a replacement for EPF. While investors may choose mutual funds as part of a diversified investment portfolio, withdrawing EPF savings prematurely to invest in market-linked products could weaken an individual's long-term retirement security.