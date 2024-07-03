Both the employer and employee contribute 12% of the basic salary plus dearness allowance to EPF, with the employer's contribution at 3.67% for the PF and 8.33% for the pension account. Additionally, employers contribute 0.50% to the Employee’s Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI) and 0.50% towards administrative charges. For salaries above ₹15,000, the employer’s pension contribution is capped at 8.33% of ₹15,000, with the excess going into the PF account.