EPF vs PPF vs NPS: Which retirement scheme is meant for you?

Building a stable retirement corpus is one of the most important aspects of financial planning. Starting early not only gives your investments more time to grow through the power of compounding but also helps build a corpus that can support your lifestyle after you you stop receiving a regular income.
Some of the most popular retirement-focused savings options in India include the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Public Provident Fund (PPF), and National Pension System (NPS).
While each scheme is aimed at helping individuals accumulate long-term savings, they differ in terms of eligibility, contributions, returns, tax benefits, and withdrawal rules. Here's how EPF, PPF, and NPS compare and which retirement scheme is meant for you.
EPF is a mandatory retirement savings scheme for salaried employees working in eligible organisations. The employee should make EPF contributions of ₹1,800 or 12% on the basic salary and the dearness allowance. The employer must also make an equal contribution to the EPF account, where a portion of the contribution goes towards Employees Pension Scheme (EPS).
Key features of EPF:
Unlike EPF, PPF is available to all Indian residents. It is also a government-backed scheme with assured returns. The minimum annual investment must be ₹500 to keep the account active, and a maximum of ₹1.5 lakh is allowed annually.
The lock-in period in PPF is for 15 years, and after that, it can be extended in blocks of five years as many times as your want. It currently offers 7.1% annual interest rate on contributions.
Features of PPF:
NPS is a government-backed, voluntary retirement scheme regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). It is open to all Indian citizens, including salaried and self-employed individuals.
This scheme allows subscribers to build a retirement corpus through investments in a mix of equity, corporate bonds, government securities, and other asset classes, making returns market-linked.
Since NPS invests in market-linked instruments, returns are not guaranteed and carry a moderate level of risk as compared to EPF and PPF, though investors can choose their preferred asset allocation based on their risk appetite.
Key features of NPS:
Yes. If you meet the eligibility criteria for each scheme, you can invest in EPF, PPF, and NPS simultaneously. Since each brings a different purpose and features, investors may use a combination of the three to build a diversified portfolio for retirement purposes.
The choice ultimately depends on factors such as your employment status, investment capacity, risk appetite, tax planning needs, lock-in period, and withdrawal rules.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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