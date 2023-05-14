Has EPFO put any bar on private PF trusts?2 min read . Updated: 15 May 2023, 12:31 AM IST
As per the provisions of the EPF scheme, an individual can transfer the accumulated balance from his EPF account held with the erstwhile employer to that at a new employer, irrespective of the fact that the previous or new account is an approved PF trust or held with the EPFO.
I have been a member of the employee provident fund (EPF) for the past 16 years. My current organization, which I am now quitting after more than three years, has a private PF Trust. I will be joining a new company which is part of the EPFO.
