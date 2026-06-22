EPF interest rate stays at 8.25%: Should you increase your contribution?

NEW DELHI: With the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) holding the EPF interest rate steady at 8.25% for FY26, the retirement scheme remains one of the highest-yielding fixed-income options for salaried workers.
Employees typically contribute 12% of basic salary to the fund, but those seeking to build a larger guaranteed retirement corpus can route additional savings through the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF), taking contributions up to 100% of basic pay and dearness allowance.
The appeal, however, comes with a tax catch. Interest earned on an employee’s contribution above ₹2.5 lakh in a financial year is taxed at the individual’s slab rate. That raises a simple question: does it still make sense to put extra money into EPF?
Take an employee who adds ₹2 lakh beyond the ₹2.5 lakh threshold. At 8.25%, the excess contribution generates ₹16,500 in annual interest. For someone in the 30% tax bracket, including 4% cess, the tax liability works out to ₹5,148, leaving a post-tax gain of ₹11,352.