EPF interest rate stays at 8.25%: Should you increase your contribution?

Aprajita Sharma
5 min read22 Jun 2026, 02:53 PM IST
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Workers with a decade or more of employment often accumulate multiple EPF accounts across employers.
Summary
With EPFO holding rates at 8.25%, salaried investors face a sharper question: whether higher guaranteed returns in EPF still outweigh tax rules, liquidity constraints and the rise of market-linked alternatives like NPS.

NEW DELHI: With the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) holding the EPF interest rate steady at 8.25% for FY26, the retirement scheme remains one of the highest-yielding fixed-income options for salaried workers.

Employees typically contribute 12% of basic salary to the fund, but those seeking to build a larger guaranteed retirement corpus can route additional savings through the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF), taking contributions up to 100% of basic pay and dearness allowance.

The appeal, however, comes with a tax catch. Interest earned on an employee’s contribution above 2.5 lakh in a financial year is taxed at the individual’s slab rate. That raises a simple question: does it still make sense to put extra money into EPF?

Also Read | Why EPF transfers fail and how employees can fix them

Take an employee who adds 2 lakh beyond the 2.5 lakh threshold. At 8.25%, the excess contribution generates 16,500 in annual interest. For someone in the 30% tax bracket, including 4% cess, the tax liability works out to 5,148, leaving a post-tax gain of 11,352.

By comparison, a fixed deposit yielding 7% would generate 14,000 on the same 2 lakh investment. After tax, the net gain comes to 9,632.

"It is important to note that EPFO maintains a separate taxable contribution account. From the second year onwards, tax is payable not only on the interest earned on fresh excess contributions but also on the taxable interest accumulated from previous years. As a result, the tax outgo rises over time. If FD interest is reinvested, it works in a similar manner. Even then, EPF continues to generate a higher post-tax return," said Anurag Jain, co-founder and partner, ByTheBook Consulting LLP, a tax and regulatory consultancy firm.

Not just math

On paper, EPF has an edge. In practice, it is less straightforward.

Workers with a decade or more of employment often accumulate multiple EPF accounts across employers. Over time, changes in EPFO processes and digitisation have left many members dealing with legacy issues.

"Legacy cases face issues in withdrawals and transfers owing to multiple UANs, Aadhaar-PAN name mismatches, applicability or non-applicability of the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), and other record discrepancies. If such employees invest extra amounts in EPF solely for the higher interest rate, their money may get stuck. They may not be able to access it when they need it," said Kunal Kabra, founder, Kustodian.life, a tech firm providing claims resolution across EPF, banking, wills and trusts.

According to Jain, younger employees with relatively clean records are better placed to benefit from VPF.

Also Read | Pvt coal miners may get EPFO option

"If you are a fresher or relatively new in the profession, your records are likely to be in order and can be checked online. Such employees can consider investing extra amounts through VPF. In fact, I still see conservative investors opting for the VPF route because of the certainty of returns attached to it," he said.

Jain added that many investors now prefer the National Pension System (NPS) for incremental retirement savings.

"One may not want to contribute aggressively to both EPF and NPS. People are often unaware that freshers can opt out of EPF when starting their first job if their basic salary exceeds 15,000 a month. Participation is voluntary in such cases. NPS can potentially offer better returns over the long term," he said.

Unlike EPF, NPS is market-linked, allocating savings across equities, corporate bonds and government securities. Returns are not guaranteed and can fluctuate, but the structure offers the potential for higher long-term growth than traditional fixed-income products.

At retirement, NPS subscribers can withdraw up to 80% of the corpus, with 60% available tax-free. The remaining 20% is typically used to purchase annuities that provide a regular pension income.

EPF continues to rank among the most attractive fixed-income options for salaried employees and still outperforms fixed deposits on a post-tax basis. But retirement saving is a long horizon decision.

Investors with higher risk tolerance and a longer investment runway may find the National Pension System better aligned to wealth creation, while EPF remains the more conservative, certainty-driven choice. The trade-off ultimately rests on risk appetite, liquidity needs and comfort with market volatility.

Also Read | EPFO alert! How to avoid, deal with rejections, delays

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

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