New EPF wage ceiling: What changes for your PF, pension and insurance

Aprajita Sharma
5 min read20 Sep 2026, 12:58 PM IST
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The monthly EPS contribution based on the wage ceiling rises from ₹1,250 at ₹15,000 to about ₹2,083 at ₹25,000.(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
Summary
The revised EPFO ceiling of 25,000 a month, effective 17 September, will affect employees differently depending on their existing PF status, wages and contribution structure.

The Centre has raised the wage ceiling for mandatory Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) coverage from 15,000 to 25,000 a month, according to a gazette notification issued on Thursday.

The revised ceiling, effective from 17 September, will bring more employees under mandatory provident fund coverage. It was last revised in 2014 from 6,500 to 15,000.

The change will affect not just provident fund contributions, but also pension eligibility and Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) benefits.

Membership rules

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) membership is mandatory for employees whose PF wages, as defined under the Code on Social Security, are up to the notified wage ceiling. Those having wages above the ceiling can also opt to contribute to the EPF by submitting a joint declaration form with their employer. They can contribute either 12% of the wage ceiling or 12% of their actual PF wages (basic salary, dearness or any other retaining allowances), subject to the employer’s internal policy.

“The announcement is most relevant for two categories of employees: Those drawing ‘wages’ between 15,000 and 25,000 for whom the EPFO enrolment is presently optional and will now be made mandatory, and existing members whose contributions are currently restricted to the 15,000 ceiling,” said Anurag Jain, co-founder and partner, tax and regulatory consultancy firm ByTheBook Consulting Llp.

“Employees drawing ‘wages’ above 25,000 at the time of joining will remain ‘excluded employees’, unless already an existing PF member,” added Jain. This means a fresher with monthly wages above 25,000 can choose to remain outside the EPFO coverage.

Also Read | EPFO’s E-PRAAPTI portal: What it means for dormant PF accounts

Impact on take-home salary

If employee contribution to the EPF is restricted to 12% of the wage ceiling, the maximum monthly contribution would rise from 1,800 (12% of 15,000) to 3,000 (12% of 25,000). This means a maximum reduction of 1,200 a month, or 14,400 a year, in take-home pay. The employer contribution too will increase by the same amount.

Ankur Jain, partner and leader, regulatory and business solutions, PwC India, however, said the employer cannot readjust its increased contribution within employees' existing cost-to-company (CTC). “It has to be an additional cost hitting the P&L (profit and loss).”

In other words, while the employee’s take-home pay will fall by 1,200 per month, the employer will contribute an additional 1,200 towards the employee’s PF.

For employees already contributing on their full actual wages, take-home pay will not change merely because the ceiling is raised. “If employee and employer contribution is 12% of the common full-basic setup, only the internal EPS/EPF split will move,” said Kunal Kabra, founder, Kustodian.Life.

EPS contribution

The impact on the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) contribution is different because the employer’s contribution is split between the EPS and the EPF. The employer contributes 12% of wages to the EPF, of which 8.33% of the applicable wage ceiling is diverted to the EPS.

At the previous 15,000 ceiling, the monthly EPS contribution is 1,250. At a 25,000 ceiling, it would increase to about 2,083, up by about 833 per month.

“Employees with wages of 15,000 or less will see no change. Employees who already contribute to wages above the ceiling will see no change in their total deduction. For them, however, 833 more per month will go to the pension fund and 833 less to the PF account, since the pension share is always calculated on the ceiling,” said Kunal Arora, advocate and principal consultant, SKVC Consulting.

Also Read | Going abroad? Your EPF rules may change more than you think

EPS eligibility

The higher wage ceiling could also bring employees earning between 15,000 and 25,000 into the EPS. So far, employees joining the EPFO with wages above 15,000 (as freshers from 1 September 2014 onwards) have been outside the pension scheme. Under the new ceiling, 8.33% of wages, subject to the 25,000 ceiling, would go to the EPS for eligible employees.

“The government has said that about 5.1 million employees earning between 15,000 and 25,000 will come under mandatory coverage. Since the exclusion test looks at wages on the date of entitlement, how and from which date existing employees are brought in will depend on the wording of the ceiling notification,” said Arora.

New employees joining with wages above 25,000 cannot become EPS members, but can contribute to the EPF as per the wage ceiling or actual PF wages.

What happens to your pension?

The pension calculation under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026, effective from 29 June 2026, remains unchanged: Monthly pension = Pensionable wages × Pensionable service ÷ 70

Pensionable wages are based on the average wages during the 60 months preceding retirement or exit, subject to the applicable wage ceiling. A member with 20 or more years of pensionable service has an additional 2 years added to their pensionable service. Therefore, for a person with 35 years of actual service, pensionable service would be 37 years.

At the previous 15,000 ceiling, the pension would amount to about 7,929 per month. At 25,000, it would increase to about 13,214.

However, an employee cannot automatically get a higher pension for their entire period of service merely because the ceiling has increased. The 60-month average is considered separately for different wage-ceiling periods.

“This is to balance out the contribution and resultant pension. People who contributed at a lower wage ceiling for a certain number of years cannot receive a pension for all those years at a higher wage ceiling. This is why pensionable salary is computed segment-wise for each period of service,” explained Jain.

Therefore, the maximum pension of about 13,214 would apply only where the entire service period is covered by the 25,000 ceiling.

For example, a member with 10 years of service before the revision and 25 years after it would have a pension based on both periods. On a simplified calculation, this would be about 11,071 a month before applying any other applicable weightage: [( 15,000 × 10) + ( 25,000 × 25)] ÷ 70 = 11,071

“The minimum pension remains 1,000 per month under paragraph 12(8),” added Arora.

The EDLI cover remains capped at 7 lakh.

Also Read | Ranade: A provident fund payout rate that doesn’t bend is bad for the economy

If a member has been in continuous employment for 12 months before the month of death, the EDLI benefit is calculated as 35 times the average monthly wages during the preceding 12 months, subject to the notified wage ceiling, plus 50% of the average PF balance, subject to 1.75 lakh.

The scheme provides a minimum benefit of 2.5 lakh and a maximum of 7 lakh.

“The 7 lakh limit is a fixed figure in paragraph 21(4). It is not linked to the ceiling. On the old ceiling, the formula already reached 7 lakh. On the new ceiling, it gives 10.50 lakh, but the payment will remain capped at 7 lakh unless the central government amends the EDLI Scheme,” said Arora.

The minimum amounts are also fixed. “The 2.5 lakh minimum under paragraph 21(4) and the 50,000 benefit under paragraph 21(2) do not change merely because the EPFO wage ceiling has increased,” he added.

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

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