New EPF wage ceiling: What changes for your PF, pension and insurance

The Centre has raised the wage ceiling for mandatory Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) coverage from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 a month, according to a gazette notification issued on Thursday.
The revised ceiling, effective from 17 September, will bring more employees under mandatory provident fund coverage. It was last revised in 2014 from ₹6,500 to ₹15,000.
The change will affect not just provident fund contributions, but also pension eligibility and Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) benefits.