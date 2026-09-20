EPF wage ceiling hiked from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 : Will your take-home salary fall? Experts explain

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, after a 12-year gap, approved an increase in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) wage ceiling from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month, effective September 17, 2026.
The previous ceiling had been in place since September 2014. The change raises the wage limit used for mandatory EPF coverage, but it does not mean every salaried worker will suddenly have PF calculated on their full gross salary.
The higher ceiling could, however, affect EPF contributions for employees who fall within the revised limit, potentially increasing reducing their monthly take-home salary, according to two experts who spoke to Livemint.
The impact of the EPF wage ceiling hike will vary depending on an employee’s salary structure, existing PF contributions and whether they were covered under EPF earlier, the experts said.
Employees earning ₹15,001– ₹25,000 who were previously outside mandatory EPFO coverage are the immediate beneficiaries of this change, Zatakid noted, adding that the government estimates around 51 lakh additional workers to be brought under EPFO.
“Younger employees stand to benefit more over the long term because they have more years to build their retirement corpus and pensionable service,” he said.
However, there are some possible downsides too, for both the employee and the employer. Reduced take-home pay will pinch lower-income workers the most, according to P. Hingar.
The change will also result in higher costs for employers. “Officials estimate employer costs will rise by around ₹600 per employee per month on average. Some companies may respond by restructuring salaries or hiring fewer people,” the expert warned.
He also pointed out that the change may offer limited benefits to employees nearing retirement, as only a small portion of their remaining service period would fall under the revised EPF wage ceiling.
Since 8.33% of the employer's contribution is allocated to the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), the hike will result in a higher amount being allocated to the pension scheme. “Money in EPS does not earn interest for the employee, and the pension it pays is fixed, with no increase for inflation” P. Hingar said, indicating that the higher allocation to EPS may not translate into a proportionate increase in the employee’s retirement corpus.
“This is a good step for lower- and middle-income workers, but the EPS pension should be seen as a basic safety net, not a full retirement plan. Employees should keep investing separately to stay ahead of inflation,” he added.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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