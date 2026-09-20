EPF wage ceiling hiked from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 : Will your take-home salary fall? Experts explain

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, after a 12-year gap, approved an increase in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) wage ceiling from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month, effective September 17, 2026.

The previous ceiling had been in place since September 2014. The change raises the wage limit used for mandatory EPF coverage, but it does not mean every salaried worker will suddenly have PF calculated on their full gross salary.

The higher ceiling could, however, affect EPF contributions for employees who fall within the revised limit, potentially increasing reducing their monthly take-home salary, according to two experts who spoke to Livemint.

Why your paycheque may see a difference The impact of the EPF wage ceiling hike will vary depending on an employee’s salary structure, existing PF contributions and whether they were covered under EPF earlier, the experts said.

If EPF wage ceiling was earlier capped ₹ 15,000: In this case, the employee contribution can rise from ₹ 1,800 to ₹ 3,000 per month after the change, reducing the take-home pay by ₹ 1,200, according to Harendra Zatakia, the founder of Wealth Aligned Financial Advisory.

If the employee was not covered by PF earlier: If someone earns between ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 25,000 and wasn't an EPFO member earlier, 12% of their basic pay will now be deducted. For example, on a basic salary of ₹ 20,000, the monthly deduction would be ₹ 2,400, according to Manish P. Hingar, Founder and chief executive officer of Fintoo.

If someone earns between 15,000 and 25,000 and wasn't an EPFO member earlier, 12% of their basic pay will now be deducted. For example, on a basic salary of 20,000, the monthly deduction would be 2,400, according to Manish P. Hingar, Founder and chief executive officer of Fintoo. If the employee is already contributing PF on an actual basic wage of ₹ 25,000 or more: They may see little or no change in their take-home salary or PF contribution, according to Zatakia. An employer could also absorb or restructure part of the additional cost, depending on the employment contract and CTC structure. Who benefits the most, and what are the downsides? Employees earning ₹15,001– ₹25,000 who were previously outside mandatory EPFO coverage are the immediate beneficiaries of this change, Zatakid noted, adding that the government estimates around 51 lakh additional workers to be brought under EPFO.

“Younger employees stand to benefit more over the long term because they have more years to build their retirement corpus and pensionable service,” he said.

However, there are some possible downsides too, for both the employee and the employer. Reduced take-home pay will pinch lower-income workers the most, according to P. Hingar.

The change will also result in higher costs for employers. “Officials estimate employer costs will rise by around ₹600 per employee per month on average. Some companies may respond by restructuring salaries or hiring fewer people,” the expert warned.

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He also pointed out that the change may offer limited benefits to employees nearing retirement, as only a small portion of their remaining service period would fall under the revised EPF wage ceiling.

Since 8.33% of the employer's contribution is allocated to the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), the hike will result in a higher amount being allocated to the pension scheme. “Money in EPS does not earn interest for the employee, and the pension it pays is fixed, with no increase for inflation” P. Hingar said, indicating that the higher allocation to EPS may not translate into a proportionate increase in the employee’s retirement corpus.