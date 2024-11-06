EPF: What is the missed call service that helps you find about the PF balance?

EPF: In order to avail the missed call facility, you need to have a mobile number activated with UAN, and one of the three (bank account, aadhaar or PAN) available against the UAN

If you are an EPF (Employees Provident Fund) subscriber and keen to check the account balance and/or the last contribution made, the process is super easy. You need to only give a missed call. The only condition is that the member's mobile number must already be registered on the UAN portal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So, those members who are registered on the UAN portal may get their details available with EPFO by giving a missed call to 9966044425.

If the UAN of the member is seeded with any one of the bank account number, aadhaar and PAN, the member will get details of last contribution and PF balance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In order to avail missed call facility, you need to meet the following criteria:

1. Mobile number must be activated with UAN at unified portal.

2. Any one of the following KYC must be available against the UAN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

a) Bank account number, b) Aadhaar, c) PAN

As you make a call to this number, it will automatically get disconnected after two rings and no cost is incurred to the member to avail this service.

To activate UAN, subscribers can use the link: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You can also check the passbook balance on the EPFO website. The process to do so is given here.

Check the balance on the EPFO website: 1. Visit the EPFO website (epfindia.gov.in) and click ‘for employees’ section given under ‘services’ on the top left slug at the top of the page.

2. Under ‘services’, click ‘member passbook'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. As you click it, the system will take you to a fresh webpage with url: passbook.epfindia.gov.in.

4. Now you are supposed to enter UAN and password.

5. Enter the captcha and click the sign in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. The system will send a six-digit OTP to the phone number which is linked to Aadhaar.

7. Now enter the OTP.

8. In case you did not receive the OTP, you can send the request again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. As the system accepts the password, your account details will be reflected on the EPF website.