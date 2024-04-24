EPF: When will interest be credited, subscribers quizzed EPFO in online quiz
The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) responded to a subscriber that the process of crediting interest is in pipeline, and may be shown shortly. The EPFO also said that the interest is accumulated and paid in full without any loss of interest.
Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) ran a quiz for its social media followers on ‘X’ platform and tempted them into participating by offering a certificate of appreciation. Some subscribers — instead of answering the questions — queried the agency when the interest for FY 2023-24 be credited.