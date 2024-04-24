EPF: When will interest be credited, subscribers quizzed EPFO in online quiz

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) responded to a subscriber that the process of crediting interest is in pipeline, and may be shown shortly. The EPFO also said that the interest is accumulated and paid in full without any loss of interest.

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) ran a quiz for its social media followers on 'X' platform and tempted them into participating by offering a certificate of appreciation. Some subscribers — instead of answering the questions — queried the agency when the interest for FY 2023-24 be credited.

The agency responded by saying that the process is in the pipeline and may be shown shortly. The EPFO also said that whenever the interest will be credited, it will be accumulated and paid in full without any loss of interest.

The subscriber further called this reply as 'standard' reply which is sent every year.

He is not alone. There are others also who asked when the interest of 2023-24 be credited.

Other concerns that subscribers raised included passbook portal not working properly. One subscriber Santosh Juyal said, "EPFO passbook not working. Please check."

Another one by the name of Murali broached the same concern.

This is how you can check whether interest is credited In order to check your account balance, subscriber can resort to following ways:

1. Using Umang App

2. Visit EPF member e-sewa portal

3. Send SMS to 7738299899

4. Give missed call to 9966044425

I. Use Umang App: Download the app, and enter your details to be able to access the passbook on your mobile phone.

This is where you can find the member passbook.

II. Visit EPF website:

1. Go to EPF India website. Here go to the section 'For Employees'.

2 Now, go to ‘Services’ section, and click 'member passbook'

3. As you click this, you will be taken to a new webpage

4. The system will now ask you to enter UAN (Universal Account Number), password and captcha to be able to sign in.

5. The passbook will be available after 6 hours of registration at the unified member portal.

III. To be able to avail the service on SMS, you need to enter this message: "EPFOHO UAN" to 7738299899.

IV. The passbook details can be accessed by giving a missed call from the registered mobile number.

