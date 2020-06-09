NEW DELHI : Using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) settled withdrawal claims worth ₹11,540 crore during the last two months of April and May. "Despite the lockdown restrictions EPFO settled a staggering 36.02 lakh claims thereby disbursing ₹11,540 crore to its members during the last two months of April and May 2020," the retirement funds body said in a statement issued today.

Out of this, 15.54 lakh claims worth ₹4,580 crore were related to the recently introduced COVID-19 advance under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

Under the COVID-19 pandemic withdrawal, PF subscribers can withdraw to the extent of basic wages and DA for three months or up to 75% of the PF account balance, whichever is less.

An analysis of the wage slab-wise data points out that more than 74% of total claimants during the lockdown period belonged to slab of less than ₹15,000 wage. The high income category with wages more than ₹50,000 accounted for a mere 2% of the claimants. Approximately 24% of claims were made by the members with wages falling in the ₹15,000- ₹50,000 category, EPFO said.

Despite constraints of work from home and social distancing during lockdown, EPFO significantly brought down the claim settlement period from around 10 days to roughly 3 days for COVID-19 advances.

Moreover, against 33.75 lakh claims settled in April-May 2019, a total of 36.02 lakh claims were settled in April-May 2020. EPFO said the use of artificial intelligence played a big role in achieving new benchmarks in claim settlement.

Almost 54% of COVID-19 claims are now being settled through the auto mode. With automation and dedicated workforce, EPFO is settling more than 80,000 claims every day amounting to about ₹270 crore, ensuring social security support for its members in times of crisis.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via