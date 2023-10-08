How is withdrawal of PF contribution taxed?
Wthdrawal of accumulated balance in the EPF account is exempt from tax provided the employee has rendered ‘continuous service’ with his employer for period of five years or more.
I am a 62-year-old retiree and my employee’s provident fund (EPF) contributions from five different employers over the years have been linked to one universal account number (UAN) since January 2010. Will the accumulated credit in my EPF account attract income tax on withdrawal?