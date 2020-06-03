NEW DELHI : The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has asked all PF account holders, facing delays in processing of withdrawal claims, to apply for withdrawals under the Covid pandemic rule for automatic processing of claims within just 72 hours.

"Application for EPF withdrawal claims (Form-31) under 'Outbreak of Pandemic -'Covid-19' are being processed on priority by EPFO," the retirement funds body said. In a communication to all subscribers, it said that previously, if you had applied for any other claim which is not settled so far, you may still file online EPF withdrawal claim under Covid-19 for faster relief.

It has clarified that during pendency of any other advance, the application for Covid-19 claim is permitted.

"Online claims under Covid-19 are processed under auto mode within 72 hours. However, claims which are not fully KYC compliant require manual processing which takes time. We are processing other claims too," EPFO said.

After processing of the claims within 3 days, EPFO sends a cheque to your bank for crediting the withdrawal amount. Banks, in turn, take anywhere between 1-3 days to deposit the money in your account.

EPFO accepts withdrawal claims for several reasons like construction of house, unemployment, illness, marriage, natural calamities, higher education, etc. The facility for withdrawal under COVID-19 pandemic is available to all subscribers till the pandemic prevails.

Under the Covid pandemic withdrawal rule, you can withdraw upto 75% of provident fund balance (Employee share and Employer share) or 3 months of your basic salary and dearness allowance (DA), whichever is lower. You are also allowed to claim an amount lower than the above two figures. No document is needed, other than a scanned image of your bank account's cheque, to make a claim.

How to file EPF withdrawal claim under Covid-19 rule:

1) Login to EPFO's Unified Portal for subscribers.

2) Go to Online Services and then select Claim (Form-31,19,10C & 10D) option

3) Enter bank account number (as seeded against UAN) and verify

4) Click on 'Proceed For Online Claim'

5) Select PF Advance (Form 31) from the drop down menu

6) Select purpose as “Outbreak of pandemic (COVID-19)" from the drop down

7) Enter amount required and upload scanned copy of cheque and enter your address

8) Click on “Get Aadhaar OTP"

9) Enter the OTP received on Aadhaar-linked mobile phone.

10) Claim is submitted

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via