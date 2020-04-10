EPFO subscribers who have applied for any other claim, which is not yet settled so far, can still file online for online EPF withdrawal under the coronavirus scheme for faster disbursal, the retirement fund body has said. Applications for EPF (employee provident fund) claims under the special coronavirus withdrawal scheme are being processed on priority, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO said.

"Online claims under Covid-19 are processed under auto mode within 72 hours. However, claims which are not fully KYC complaint require manual processing which takes time. We are processing other claims too," EPFO said.

Under the coronavirus special withdrawal scheme allowed for subscribers, EPFO has processed about 1.37 lakh withdrawal claims and disbursed about ₹280 crore.

"The remittances of the money has already started taking place. The system as it stands today is processing all applications which are fully KYC compliant within less than 72 hours," it said.

Under this scheme, EPFO subscribers can withdraw 75% of their savings or up to a maximum of three months' basic pay and dearness allowance from their PF account – whichever is lower.

Other than the new pandemic withdrawal provision, EPFO subscribers are currently allowed to withdraw for house construction, marriage and education of children, illness and unemployment.

EPFO has relaxed date of birth correction criteria to ease KYC compliance enabling submission of claim to fight pandemic online.

EPFO will accept online its subscribers' Aadhaar card as valid proof to rectify their date of birth to ensure that the account is KYC compliant.

This has been done to extend the availability and reach of online services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The date of birth recorded in Aadhaar will now be accepted as valid proof of date of birth for the purpose of rectification, provided that the difference in the two dates is less than three years. The PF subscribers can submit the correction requests online. (With Agency Inputs)