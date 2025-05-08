EPF nightmare for NRIs: Service gaps, missing UANs, and frozen funds
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 08 May 2025, 04:52 PM IST
SummaryIndians moving abroad often return to find their Employee Provident Fund entangled in bureaucratic red tape. From missing contributions to unlinked Aadhaar numbers, the hurdles are many–and the money isn’t always accessible.
Mr. A thought it was a straightforward move–take the one-year assignment in the UK, come back, and pick up right where he left off. But when he tried to withdraw his Employee Provident Fund (EPF) a few years later, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) flagged a gap in his service record. No contributions for twelve months, they said. Claim rejected. Now, he’s scrambling to explain how he was still employed, just not in India.
