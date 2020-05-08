NEW DELHI : Several subscribers of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are facing delays in processing of Covid-19 claim withdrawals as their bank account number in the records of the retirement funds body is not updated. Incorrect bank details like a wrong account number or IFSC leading to failure of credit transactions.

You can easily update your bank account details in EPFO records online but it needs to be approved by your office's accounts team who can also do it online. In some cases it has been noticed that EPF subscribers make a claim but forget to change the old bank account number which is no longer in use.

Here is how to update bank account details in your EPF account:

1) Visit EPFO's unified member portal and login with your username and password.

2) Click on 'Manage' tab.

3) Select KYC from the drop down menu.

4) Select bank and fill bank account number, name, IFSC. Click 'save'.

5) Once it gets approved by the employer, updated bank account details will be visible in KYC section.

While making a claim on the online portal it is also mandatory for you to cheque containing your printed name, account number and IFSC. Alternatively, you can also upload bank passbook's first page or bank statement.

Under the special Covid withdrawal facility, an employee can obtain lower of the below amounts as an advance from their EPF account:

a) 3 months’ salary plus dearness allowance (DA)

b) 75% of your EPF account balance

Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of ClearTax, said since it is a non-refundable advance from your accumulated EPF balance, you do need not to deposit the money withdrawn back into the EPF account. The advance is meant to assist employees in meeting their financial needs during the lockdown.

Till last month, more than 8 lakh EPF subscribers had withdrawn over ₹3,200 crore from their account.

