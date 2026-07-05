EPF withdrawal: No TDS after five years of service? Know tax rules, forms and claim process to avoid surprises

A secure, long term investment tool, the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) allows members to withdraw full or partial funds under specific conditions. While partial withdrawal is permitted even before retirement, final settlement is approved only after you leave employment.
Online claims with full KYC take 3–7 working days. Approval can take 7-15 working days and auto-mode eligible claims take 72 hours. And offline physical claims submitted to EPFO office can take up to 20 working days. You will receive SMS alerts at every stage (claim submitted, approved, disbursed).
Partial withdrawals are allowed for certain reasons as long as minimum balance is maintained. The reasons include i.e. medical treatment, education, marriage, housing, special circumstances and exit from employment.
|Category
|Max Permissible Limit
|Frequency Limit
|Essential Needs (Medical / Education)
|Up to six months basic salary / 90% share
|As per requirement for illness
|Housing Advance
|90% of total corpus (Reduced eligibility to three years)
|Once in a lifetime
|Special Circumstances (Job Loss)
|75% immediate withdrawal after one month
|Once per instance
EPF withdrawal is tax-free if you have completed five years of continuous service. If withdrawn before five years, the amount is added to your income and taxed at your slab rate. TDS of 10% is deducted if withdrawal exceeds ₹50,000 and PAN is linked.
Here's a quick rundown of the rules to help prevent any surprise deductions on your payout:
When applying for online withdrawal (Form 19) on the Member Portal, the system provides a file upload window for Form 15G/15H. You can download the form from the Income-Tax e-filing website, fill out Parts I & II, convert it to a PDF, and upload it during the claim filing process.
Notably, from AY27, Form 121 is the new, unified income tax form that replaces the erstwhile Form 15G and Form 15H. It can be used by individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) to prevent deduction of TDS on dividends, interest and other income when earnings are below the taxable amount. While the previous two forms (Form 15G/15H) were separated based on age, the unified Form 121 is one-and-done for all taxpayers across ages.
As per the mandate, EPF subscribers must maintain 25% minimum balance in their EPF account at all times, which means you can access a maximum of 75% of your corpus during partial withdrawal. For example, a subscriber with ₹2 lakh total balance (employee and employer contributions), is eligible to withdraw up to ₹1,50,000 as partial withdrawal while keeping ₹50,000 as minimum balance in the EPF account.
If you are applying for a full withdrawal after quitting a job, verify that your employer has updated your exit credentials. You can check this by visiting the EPFO website and clicking on View > Service History. The date of exit must be entered at least two months prior to the date you are filing the claim.
You can withdraw PF partially while employed via Form 31 (Advance) for specific purposes. However, full withdrawal (Form 19) is only allowed after leaving service — resignation and after completing two months of unemployment.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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