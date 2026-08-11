EPF withdrawal rules 2026: Govt explains 12-month waiting period and 25% minimum balance clause

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced waiting periods for members seeking partial or full withdrawal of their PF balances.

With the implementation of the EPF Scheme 2026, questions have emerged over how the new rules affect members’ access to their retirement savings.

The changes were explained in the Lok Sabha, where the government was asked about the amendments to EPF withdrawal rules and steps being taken to address concerns over workers’ access to their savings.

What is the waiting period for EPF settlement? The government was asked about the recent amendments notified by the EPFO concerning the conditions for partial and full withdrawal of provident fund balances and pension accumulations.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 10 August, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje stated, “EPFO has introduced a 12-month waiting period for premature final EPF settlement and a 36-month waiting period for withdrawal benefits under EPS.”

This means EPFO members cannot immediately withdraw their entire EPF balance after leaving employment. Similarly, members seeking withdrawal benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) will have to wait for 36 months, subject to the applicable conditions.

Can members still withdraw funds during this period? The new waiting period does not mean members are completely barred from accessing their EPF savings.

“EPFO has simultaneously liberalised and simplified partial withdrawals and advances,” Karandlaje noted. This allows members to access a substantial portion of their balance for specified needs.

Members can withdraw up to 75% of their balances under three broad categories:

Essential needs

Housing needs

Special circumstances The minister explained that these provisions allow members to access funds for unemployment-related expenses, medical emergencies, education, housing and other critical requirements.

“Also, members are free to avail 75% of their balance 2 times every year under special circumstances without assigning any reasons,” she added.

What is the 36-month EPS waiting period? The government was specifically asked about concerns over the new withdrawal restrictions, including the 25% minimum balance requirement and the 36-month waiting period for pension withdrawal.

The minister did not provide details of specific representations or objections received from employees, trade unions or employers in its response. Instead, she highlighted the consultation process through the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPF.

Were the new rules reviewed by stakeholders? The CBT includes representatives from recognised trade unions, employer associations, and the Central and State governments.

Karandlaje mentioned that all the amendments were placed before the 238th meeting of the CBT, where they were “discussed and deliberated in detail” before being recommended to the government for notification.

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What grievance mechanism will EPFO provide? The government was also asked about measures to address financial hardship and implementation challenges arising from the withdrawal restrictions.

In response, the minister noted that the EPFO is strengthening:

Grievance redressal to address members’ complaints

Outreach to improve awareness about the rules

Digital claim settlement to ensure timely disbursal of admissible advances Thus, while the new framework introduces waiting periods for premature final EPF settlement and EPS withdrawal benefits, members continue to have access to partial funds for essential needs, housing and special circumstances, subject to the applicable conditions.