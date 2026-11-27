The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved a new withdrawal facility that could change how salaried employees access their provident fund savings after retirement. Instead of withdrawing their entire Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) corpus in one go, retirees will be able to receive periodic payouts while keeping the unwithdrawn money invested in the EPF system.

The proposed Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), approved by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) at its meeting on 19 November 2026, will offer members an option to draw income from their accumulated savings without immediately exhausting their retirement corpus.

For retirees who want a regular income but are reluctant to move their PF savings into other investment products, the facility could provide an additional option. One of the proposed choices is to withdraw only the interest earned on the remaining balance while retaining the principal.

However, the plan is not yet operational. The necessary amendments to the EPF Scheme and the corresponding changes to the Income Tax Act are still required.

How will EPFO's systematic withdrawal plan work? Under the proposed facility, retiring EPF members will be able to choose how they want to receive their accumulated savings instead of taking the entire corpus as a lump sum.

The options include:

Periodic withdrawals: Members can receive payouts monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually.

Lump sum plus periodic income: Members can withdraw a portion of their corpus upfront and receive instalments from the remaining balance.

Interest-only withdrawals: Members can withdraw the interest earned on their EPF balance while retaining the principal in the account. The unwithdrawn balance will continue to earn interest at the prevailing EPF rate. Members will also be able to discontinue the withdrawal plan and claim the remaining balance.

The facility is voluntary, which means members who prefer the existing lump-sum withdrawal option will not be forced to opt for periodic payouts. Eligible family members and beneficiaries may also be covered under the proposed framework.

How much monthly income can your PF corpus generate? The amount a retiree can withdraw will depend on the accumulated PF balance and the interest rate applicable to the account.

For illustration, assuming an annual EPF interest rate of 8.25%, here is how much interest different retirement corpuses could generate if members opt for interest-only withdrawals.

EPF corpus Annual interest Monthly equivalent ₹ 10 lakh ₹ 82,500 ₹ 6,875 ₹ 20 lakh ₹ 1.65 lakh ₹ 13,750 ₹ 30 lakh ₹ 2.48 lakh ₹ 20,625 ₹ 40 lakh ₹ 3.30 lakh ₹ 27,500 ₹ 50 lakh ₹ 4.13 lakh ₹ 34,375 Illustrative calculations assuming an unchanged 8.25% annual interest rate. Actual payouts will depend on the notified withdrawal mechanism, applicable interest rate and balance maintained in the account.

For example, a retiree with ₹30 lakh in their EPF account could generate approximately ₹20,625 a month in interest-equivalent income at this rate, without drawing down the principal.

However, this does not mean the amount will remain unchanged throughout retirement. EPF interest rates can change, and interest earnings will depend on the balance retained in the account. If a member withdraws part of the principal, the interest generated subsequently will also decline.

Will the remaining PF balance continue earning interest? Yes. One of the important features of the proposed SWP is that the money left in the EPF account will continue earning interest at the prevailing rate.

This could help retirees avoid withdrawing their entire PF corpus and reinvesting it elsewhere immediately after retirement. It also gives them the flexibility to draw money gradually, depending on their expenses.

However, retirees should not confuse the facility with a guaranteed lifelong pension. The amount available for withdrawal will depend on the corpus, interest rate and withdrawal schedule.

The EPF corpus is also different from the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). Eligible members who have completed at least 10 years of pensionable service can receive a separate monthly pension under EPS, generally from the age of 58. The proposed SWP concerns the accumulated EPF savings, not the EPS pension.

What should EPF members consider before opting for the plan? The interest-only withdrawal option may appeal to retirees who already have other sources of income and want to preserve their PF principal for future needs or their beneficiaries.

However, those who depend heavily on their PF corpus to meet retirement expenses may need to consider periodic withdrawals that include both principal and interest.

A retiree should assess their monthly expenses, existing pension income, healthcare costs and other investments before deciding how much of the corpus to withdraw.

Tax treatment is another important consideration. The government will need to clarify the tax implications of periodic withdrawals and interest earned on the balance retained in the EPF account. The CBT has authorised the necessary consultations with the Finance Ministry.