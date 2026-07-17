EPF Withdrawal Rules: Pulling out your PF money? Here’s when it’s taxable and how to keep it tax-free

Many salaried employees assume that withdrawing money from their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is always tax-free. However, that is not entirely true. The tax treatment of an EPF withdrawal depends on several factors, including the employee's years of continuous service, the reason for withdrawing the money and the amount being withdrawn.

Understanding these rules is essential, particularly if you are switching jobs, dealing with a financial emergency or planning to access your retirement savings before retirement. Since the EPF is designed as a long-term retirement savings scheme, premature withdrawals are subject to specific tax provisions.

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When is EPF withdrawal taxable? The taxability of your EPF withdrawal is determined by factors such as the withdrawal amount, your period of continuous employment and the circumstances under which you withdraw the funds.

If you withdraw less than ₹50,000 before completing five years of continuous service, no Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) is applicable. However, if the withdrawal forms part of your taxable income and exceeds the applicable exemption limit, it may still attract income tax even though no TDS has been deducted.

If the withdrawal exceeds ₹50,000 before completing five years of continuous service, TDS is deducted at 10%, provided your PAN has been submitted. However, furnishing Form 15G or Form 15H, subject to eligibility, can help avoid TDS on the withdrawal.

On the other hand, EPF withdrawals made after completing five consecutive years of service are completely tax-free. In such cases, no TDS is deducted, and the withdrawn amount is not required to be reported as taxable income while filing your income tax return.

Similarly, transferring your EPF balance from one employer to another when changing jobs does not trigger any tax liability or TDS deduction. In addition, if you leave your employment due to ill health, business closure or any other reason beyond your control, your EPF withdrawal remains tax-free even if you have not completed five years of continuous service.

EPFO launches one-time amnesty scheme for exempted PF trusts The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rolled out a one-time Amnesty Scheme in 2026 to regularise establishments operating exempted Provident Fund (PF) Trusts. The scheme came into effect on 29 June 2026 and will remain open for six months, giving eligible organisations an opportunity to bring their trusts into compliance.

The initiative follows changes introduced through the Finance Act, 2026, which aligned the income tax framework with the provisions of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. Officials expect a significant rise in applications during the remainder of 2026 as organisations seek to comply with the revised regulatory requirements.

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According to the Ministry of Labour & Employment, the objective of the scheme is to ensure that recognition under the Income Tax Act, 2025, is available only to provident fund trusts that have secured exemption under Section 17 of the EPF & MP Act, 1952.

The government also expects the amnesty to reduce long-pending legal disputes and bring all exempted PF trusts under a standardised compliance framework by 2027. The official notification states that eligible establishments will receive retrospective amnesty under Section 17 of the EPF & MP Act, 1952, as well as Section 143 of the Code on Social Security, 2020.