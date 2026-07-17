Many salaried employees assume that withdrawing money from their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is always tax-free. However, that is not entirely true. The tax treatment of an EPF withdrawal depends on several factors, including the employee's years of continuous service, the reason for withdrawing the money and the amount being withdrawn.
Understanding these rules is essential, particularly if you are switching jobs, dealing with a financial emergency or planning to access your retirement savings before retirement. Since the EPF is designed as a long-term retirement savings scheme, premature withdrawals are subject to specific tax provisions.
The taxability of your EPF withdrawal is determined by factors such as the withdrawal amount, your period of continuous employment and the circumstances under which you withdraw the funds.
If you withdraw less than ₹50,000 before completing five years of continuous service, no Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) is applicable. However, if the withdrawal forms part of your taxable income and exceeds the applicable exemption limit, it may still attract income tax even though no TDS has been deducted.
If the withdrawal exceeds ₹50,000 before completing five years of continuous service, TDS is deducted at 10%, provided your PAN has been submitted. However, furnishing Form 15G or Form 15H, subject to eligibility, can help avoid TDS on the withdrawal.
On the other hand, EPF withdrawals made after completing five consecutive years of service are completely tax-free. In such cases, no TDS is deducted, and the withdrawn amount is not required to be reported as taxable income while filing your income tax return.
Similarly, transferring your EPF balance from one employer to another when changing jobs does not trigger any tax liability or TDS deduction. In addition, if you leave your employment due to ill health, business closure or any other reason beyond your control, your EPF withdrawal remains tax-free even if you have not completed five years of continuous service.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rolled out a one-time Amnesty Scheme in 2026 to regularise establishments operating exempted Provident Fund (PF) Trusts. The scheme came into effect on 29 June 2026 and will remain open for six months, giving eligible organisations an opportunity to bring their trusts into compliance.
The initiative follows changes introduced through the Finance Act, 2026, which aligned the income tax framework with the provisions of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. Officials expect a significant rise in applications during the remainder of 2026 as organisations seek to comply with the revised regulatory requirements.
According to the Ministry of Labour & Employment, the objective of the scheme is to ensure that recognition under the Income Tax Act, 2025, is available only to provident fund trusts that have secured exemption under Section 17 of the EPF & MP Act, 1952.
The government also expects the amnesty to reduce long-pending legal disputes and bring all exempted PF trusts under a standardised compliance framework by 2027. The official notification states that eligible establishments will receive retrospective amnesty under Section 17 of the EPF & MP Act, 1952, as well as Section 143 of the Code on Social Security, 2020.
The scheme is applicable to establishments that have been managing Provident Fund Trusts recognised under the Income Tax Act, 1961, but have not obtained the required formal exemption notification from either the central or state government. The one-time window is intended to help such organisations regularise their status without facing prolonged regulatory hurdles while aligning with the updated legal framework.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.