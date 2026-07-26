EPF withdrawal tax rules explained: When your corpus is tax-free, when it is taxable and how TDS works

Many salaried employees assume that if no tax is deducted while withdrawing their EPF, the money is automatically tax-free. However, tax experts say that is one of the biggest misconceptions around EPF withdrawals.

Suvarna Mishra, HR Director at Pluxee India, mentioned that understanding the distinction between TDS and actual tax liability is crucial before making any withdrawal.

“TDS is only a mechanism to collect tax, while the final tax liability is determined when the employee files the income tax return,” Mishra adds.

When is an EPF withdrawal tax-free? According to Mishra, EPF withdrawals are generally exempt from tax if an employee has completed five years or more of continuous service.

She points out that continuous service is not limited to a single employer. If an employee changes jobs and transfers the EPF balance to the new employer instead of withdrawing it, the earlier service period is also counted.

“This helps them remain eligible for tax-exempt withdrawals after completing five years of continuous service,” said Mishra.

When does an EPF withdrawal become taxable? Mishra highlights three factors that determine whether an EPF withdrawal attracts tax.

Length of continuous service: Less than five years generally makes the withdrawal taxable unless specific exemptions apply.

Amount withdrawn: The ₹ 50,000 threshold determines whether TDS is deducted on early withdrawals.

50,000 threshold determines whether TDS is deducted on early withdrawals. Reason for withdrawal: Certain circumstances receive favourable tax treatment despite shorter service.

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How tax rules work? After five years of continuous service: The accumulated EPF balance is generally tax-free, and no TDS is deducted.

Before five years, withdrawal below ₹ 50,000: No TDS is deducted. However, this does not automatically make the withdrawal tax-free.

50,000: No TDS is deducted. However, this does not automatically make the withdrawal tax-free. Before five years, withdrawal above ₹ 50,000: TDS is deducted at 10% if PAN has been furnished. If PAN is not available, a higher TDS rate may apply. “TDS should never be confused with the final tax payable. Employees must calculate their overall tax liability while filing the income tax return,” Mishra notes.

When early withdrawals remain tax-free? Not every withdrawal before five years becomes taxable. Mishra mentioned that the law provides relief where employment ends because of circumstances beyond the employee's control, including:

Termination due to ill health.

Closure of the employer's business.

Other genuine circumstances beyond the employee's control leading to termination. Why different components are taxed differently? Mishra explains that where an EPF withdrawal becomes taxable, different components are taxed under different heads of income. According to her, employer's contributions and the interest earned on those contributions are generally taxable as salary income.

Interest earned on the employee's own contribution is taxable under “Income from Other Sources.”

Any tax deduction previously claimed on employee contributions may also need to be considered while determining the tax treatment of the withdrawal.

She also highlights another important provision introduced in recent years. “Interest earned on annual employee contributions exceeding ₹2.5 lakh (or ₹5 lakh if no employer contribution exists) is taxable,” Mishra notes.

How to claim a refund if TDS has been deducted? If TDS has been deducted but the employee's final tax liability is lower, Mishra advises claiming credit while filing the income tax return.

“Employees should verify that the TDS appears correctly in Form 26AS and AIS. If excess TDS has been deducted, the balance can be claimed as a refund while filing the return,” she explained.

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What has changed in EPF Scheme 2026? Mishra noted that the EPF Scheme 2026 largely focuses on simplifying withdrawals and faster claim settlement rather than changing the taxation framework.

Form 121 replaces the earlier Form 15G/15H under the Income Tax Act, 2025 for eligible members seeking nil TDS on withdrawals exceeding ₹50,000 before completing five years.

She adds that while the process has become easier, the five-year continuous service rule continues to remain the most important factor in determining whether an EPF withdrawal is tax-free.

“Premature withdrawals may provide immediate liquidity, but employees should also consider the long-term impact on retirement savings because early withdrawals interrupt the power of compounding,” Mishra concluded.