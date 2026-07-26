EPF withdrawal tax rules explained: When your corpus is tax-free, when it is taxable and how TDS works

Many salaried employees assume that if no tax is deducted while withdrawing their EPF, the money is automatically tax-free. However, tax experts say that is one of the biggest misconceptions around EPF withdrawals.
Suvarna Mishra, HR Director at Pluxee India, mentioned that understanding the distinction between TDS and actual tax liability is crucial before making any withdrawal.
“TDS is only a mechanism to collect tax, while the final tax liability is determined when the employee files the income tax return,” Mishra adds.
According to Mishra, EPF withdrawals are generally exempt from tax if an employee has completed five years or more of continuous service.
She points out that continuous service is not limited to a single employer. If an employee changes jobs and transfers the EPF balance to the new employer instead of withdrawing it, the earlier service period is also counted.
“This helps them remain eligible for tax-exempt withdrawals after completing five years of continuous service,” said Mishra.
Mishra highlights three factors that determine whether an EPF withdrawal attracts tax.
“TDS should never be confused with the final tax payable. Employees must calculate their overall tax liability while filing the income tax return,” Mishra notes.
Not every withdrawal before five years becomes taxable. Mishra mentioned that the law provides relief where employment ends because of circumstances beyond the employee's control, including:
Mishra explains that where an EPF withdrawal becomes taxable, different components are taxed under different heads of income. According to her, employer's contributions and the interest earned on those contributions are generally taxable as salary income.
Interest earned on the employee's own contribution is taxable under “Income from Other Sources.”
Any tax deduction previously claimed on employee contributions may also need to be considered while determining the tax treatment of the withdrawal.
She also highlights another important provision introduced in recent years. “Interest earned on annual employee contributions exceeding ₹2.5 lakh (or ₹5 lakh if no employer contribution exists) is taxable,” Mishra notes.
If TDS has been deducted but the employee's final tax liability is lower, Mishra advises claiming credit while filing the income tax return.
“Employees should verify that the TDS appears correctly in Form 26AS and AIS. If excess TDS has been deducted, the balance can be claimed as a refund while filing the return,” she explained.
Mishra noted that the EPF Scheme 2026 largely focuses on simplifying withdrawals and faster claim settlement rather than changing the taxation framework.
Form 121 replaces the earlier Form 15G/15H under the Income Tax Act, 2025 for eligible members seeking nil TDS on withdrawals exceeding ₹50,000 before completing five years.
She adds that while the process has become easier, the five-year continuous service rule continues to remain the most important factor in determining whether an EPF withdrawal is tax-free.
“Premature withdrawals may provide immediate liquidity, but employees should also consider the long-term impact on retirement savings because early withdrawals interrupt the power of compounding,” Mishra concluded.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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