EPF withdrawals before 5 years are not tax-free: What salaried employees should know

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is a popular retirement savings scheme in which both employers and workers contribute every month. Typically, an employee contributes 12% of basic salary and dearness allowance (DA), while the employer makes a matching contribution. But, the employer's share is split between the EPF account and the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). EPF deposits current earn and annual interest rate of 8.25% per annum.
Although EPF is primarily meant for retirement, employees can make partial or full withdrawals under certain circumstances such as unemployment, medical emergencies or other major expenses. However, withdrawing EPF before completing five continuous years of service can lead to tax liability and TDS deduction. Here's how tax is deducted if you make early withdrawals, and cases in which such withdrawals may qualify for tax exemption.
According to ClearTax, an employee must meet certain conditions laid down by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to withdraw the entire EPF balance. These conditions include:
If you withdraw from EPF before completing 5 years of continuous service, the withdrawal amount is generally taxable in the hands of the account holder, as per Rule 6 of schedule XI of Income-tax Act, 2025.
However, tax exemption is available in certain exceptional situations, such as termination of employment due to ill health, closure or discontinuance of the employer's business or other beyond circumstances beyond the employee's control. If you have not completed five years and do not satisfy the conditions mentioned above, whatever money you withdraw along with the interest will become taxable in your hand, according to information available on the official income tax portal.
Additionally, no TDS will be deducted when the withdrawn amount is less than ₹50,000. In calculating 5 years of service, your tenure with the previous employer is also included. If you transfer your EPF balance from the old employer to a new employer and your total employment is 5 years or more, no TDS is deducted, according to ClearTax.
If EPF is withdrawn before completing five years of continuous service and the withdrawal amount exceeds ₹50,000, TDS is deducted at 10% provided the employee has furnished PAN details. If PAN is not available, then TDS may be deducted at a higher rate of 20%, according to ClearTax.
However, employees whose total taxable income, including the EPF withdrawal amount, falls below the taxable limit can submit Form 15G or Form 15H to avoid TDS deduction. In such cases, no TDS is deducted if the forms are validly submitted.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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