Plan to withdraw from EPF for marriage, education, or illness? Know the rules
Summary
- The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is more than just a retirement savings tool; it offers critical provisions for emergencies, including marriage and education. However, strict rules and limits apply.
The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is often viewed as a tool for long-term savings, primarily designed to secure an employee’s retirement. It also offers provisions for accessing funds before retirement, especially for emergencies or significant life events like marriage, higher education, and medical (illness) expenses.