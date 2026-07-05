EPF-2026 rules: Will your take-home salary increase under the new ₹1,800 PF contribution cap?

The Centre has notified the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 2026, under the Code on Social Security, 2020, introducing a fixed monthly EPF contribution of ₹1,800 each by the employee and employer. Any contribution over and above this amount will be voluntary for both parties.

This new framework replaces the the earlier salary-linked contribution structure, where both the parties were generally required to contribute 12% of the employee's basic salary and dearness allowance (DA), with no fixed monetary cap on the mandatory contribution.

EPF-2026 came into effect on 29 June 2026, bringing focus to how the new ₹1,800 cap on mandatory EPF contributions could affect an employee's monthly pay. With mandatory contributions no longer linked entirely to basic salary, many are salaried employees may be wondering whether they will see a hike in their take-home salary each month.

Will you take-home salary rise? If an employee was previously contributing more than ₹1,800 per month towards EPF and the mandatory contribution is reduced to ₹1,800, the amount deducted from the employee's salary will decline, according to Suraj Singh, Founder of SD Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants.

As a result, the employee's take-home salary will increase, assuming no additional voluntary EPF contribution is made, he added. Though this depends on how a person's overall CTC (cost-to-company) is structured.

“Whether the employer passes on its reduced PF contribution as additional salary depends on the employment contract and CTC structure. In a typical CTC-based salary structure, the employer’s contribution is included,” Singh said, adding that it will be interesting to see if the companies now opt to pay this component to employees in form of extra pay each month.

Meanwhile, Pranav Sai S also cautioned that if the amount that would otherwise have gone towards EPF is paid out to employees as additional pay each month, this could come at the cost of lower long-term retirement savings due to reduced contributions and loss of compounding.

Why your EPF corpus may shrink? Let's assume that an employee was earlier contributing 12% of their actual basic salary (assuming ₹50,000/month), and both the employee and the employer were collectively contributing ₹12,000 ( ₹6,000 each).

Under the EPF-2026 framework, if the mandatory contribution is capped at ₹1,800 each from the employee and employer, the total mandatory monthly contribution would fall to ₹3,600, unless both opt to make additional voluntary contributions.

This would significantly reduce the monthly investment in EPF every month. Over the long term, the lower contributions, coupled with the loss of compounding, could reduce the final retirement corpus, the experts said.

Employees with higher basic salaries will be impacted the most as a larger portion of their earlier mandatory contributions would now become voluntary.