EPF-Aadhaar link: The Provident Fund (PF) rule is going to change from 1st September 2021. According to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), it is mandatory for Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account holders to link their Aadhaar number and PF account by 31st August 2021. Failing to EPF Aadhaar seeding by this date will lead to discontinuation of recruiter's contribution in one's PF account. The provident fund regulator also directed employers to get the UAN (Universal Account Number) of all EPF account holders Aadhaar verified. Earlier, the deadline for EPF-Aadhaar link was 30 May 2021, but later on the EPFO extended EPF Aadhaar link last date to 31st August 2021.

The EPFO informed about the changes in PF account rules in a message to the employers citing, "Dear Employer, with the coming into force of the Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, the ECR shall be allowed to be filed only for those members, whose Aadhaar numbers are seeded and verified with the UANs.....," adding, "Accordingly, please ensure the Aadhaar seeding in respect of all the contributory members to enable them to avail uninterrupted services of the EPFO and to avoid any inconvenience."

EPF-Aadhaar seeding: Here's how to do this online online

As EPF Aadhar link last date is fast approaching, an EPFO subscriber is advised to do this online.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Log in at the direct EPFO link — iwu.epfindia.gov.in/eKYC/;

2] Enter your UAN and Aadhaar-registered mobile number;

3] Click at 'Generate OTP' option;

4] Fill OTP and select gender;

5] Enter Aadhaar number and select 'Aadhaar Verification' method;

6] Select 'Use Mobile or E-mail based verification’ option;

7] Another OTP will come to your mobile number;

8] Enter second OTP; and

9] Complete your EPF, UAN Aadhaar seeding process.

