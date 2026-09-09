EPFO 2026: 5 key benefits every salaried employee should know amid financial uncertainty

For salaried employees, the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is more than just a retirement savings account. It can provide financial support during job transitions, emergencies and periods of uncertainty.

In 2026, features available through the updated EPFO portal can make it easier for members to manage their EPF accounts and access eligible benefits. Understanding these features can help employees make better use of their retirement savings and the protection available under the EPF framework.

Five EPFO benefits employees should know I. Retirement corpus Employees and employers generally contribute 12% of basic wages along with dearness allowance. The employee's entire contribution goes towards EPF, while a portion of the employer's contribution is directed towards the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).

The statutory contribution is generally calculated on a wage ceiling of ₹15,000 per month, meaning the contribution is ₹1,800 per month from both the employee and employer. Contributions on higher actual wages may also be permitted subject to applicable rules.

II. Tax-efficient growth The EPF contributions can offer an individual tax-related benefits, subject to applicable rules and regulations. The interest earned on eligible EPF balances is generally tax-exempt as well, making it an important long-term savings avenue. This calls for meaningful groundwork for constructive financial planning to extract the maximum benefit.

III. Employer-funded pension The employer’s contribution helps in supporting both EPF savings and EPS. This simply means that employees can build solid retirement savings while also accumulating eligibility towards pension benefits.

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The basic division in this case is, employee's entire 12% goes into the EPF account. The employer's 12% is split, with 8.33% going to the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). The remaining part still lands in the employee's EPF corpus.

The idea behind this is to assist account holders in building wealth over the long run with the support of their employer, while simultaneously providing them with a way to accumulate eligibility for pension benefits.

IV. Financial protection for families EPFO’s unique nomination facility can help individuals ensure that accumulated savings are transferred to eligible nominees seamlessly. Employees may also receive protection through distinct schemes, such as the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme, whereas EPS can provide pension benefits to eligible family members after the member's death.

Additionally, the EPFO portal also states that, “Provident Fund enjoys protection against attachment by any Court” in accordance with the provisions of Section 10 of the EPF and MP Act, 1952", in response to a question on: Can EPF amounts be attached for liabilities?

This simply means EPF savings cannot be seized to settle personal debts or legal liabilities, a protection that few other financial assets offer.

V. Partial withdrawals EPF provisions permit eligible members to make advances for specific needs. This includes basic needs such as housing, medical care, education, and marriage. Certain provisions can also assist members in facing unemployment or exceptional circumstances. The objective is to provide eligible members with a cushion to help them face financial hardships and overcome them successfully.

UAN makes EPF portable across jobs The Universal Account Number (UAN) allows employees to retain a common identity for their EPF accounts when they change employers. This makes it easier to transfer and consolidate retirement savings instead of starting afresh with every job change.