EPFO 3.0 allows 75% PF withdrawal instantly. But can you still withdraw 100% | Here's how

Under EPFO 3.0, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning to unveil several member-friendly reforms aiming to simplify the overall experience for EPF subscribers. However, one announcement has sparked confusion among subscribers – the provision allowing withdrawal of up to 70% of the EPF balance under the new system. Many are confused whether the earlier facility of withdrawing 100% of their EPF corpus still exists and how to facilitate that.
Yes. EPFO in a release dated October 15, 2025, stated, "75% of eligible amount now withdrawable at any time without any documentation; full withdrawal also allowed under special situations."
Here's a look at what are the special situation and whether the new rules are any different from the earlier ones.
Under the current circumstances, 100% withdrawal is possible under special situations such as a natural disaster, pandemic, lockout, unemployment, etc., but EPF subscribers need to specifically mention the need. Also, they need to submit the proof of "special situations," to justify it.
In many cases, withdrawal claims were rejected because the reason cited by the member did not fall within EPFO's list of approved categories.
Lockout/closure of the establishment for more than 15 days and employees are unemployed without compensation OR or if they have not received their wages for over two months, provided the non-payment is not due to a strike.
Docs required: Certificate from the Employer in Certificate Form A and B, as applicable
Discharge/dismissal/retrenchment of member challenged in Court
Docs required: Copy of petition filed in the Court and certificate from member stating the case is pending
Closure of establishment for more than 6 months and employees remain unemployed
Docs required: Certificate from the Employer in Certificate Form A and B, as applicable
Certificate C signed by Employer and Doctor
Under the new rules, EPFO members will be able to withdraw their EPF savings in the above-mentioned special circumstances without having to specify a reason. This gives subscribers greater flexibility and control over their own funds.
A government notification, dated October 13, 2025, mentioned, “Earlier, under ‘Special Circumstances,’ the member was required to clarify the reasons for partial withdrawals viz. natural calamity, lockouts/closure of establishments, continuous un-employment, outbreak of epidemic etc. This often led to rejection of claims and consequent grievances. Now, the member can apply without assigning any reasons under this category.”
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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