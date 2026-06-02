EPFO 3.0 ATM withdrawal explained: Launch status, PF withdrawal process, rules, and limits

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is undertaking a major digital upgrade initiative, dubbed EPFO 3.0, that will enable subscribers to complete paperless withdrawal or transfer provident fund.

The retirement fund body is undertaking a broader digital overhaul and service simplification through a new system that seeks to eliminate processing delays by allowing subscribers to access and transfer their provident fund savings directly through UPI and UPI-enabled ATMs.

It is expected to reduce wait time and make access to savings more easier for EPF subscribers may soon via direct transfer of funds to their bank accounts through the UPI payment gateway.

EPFO 3.0: Launch states, rules and latest updates Amid buzz of the EPFO 3.0 launch, we take explain ATM withdrawal, launch status, PF withdrawal process, rules and limits of the initiative.

What is launch date for EPFO 3.0? Announced by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in May, he noted that testing of the facility has been completed, and the service is expected to be rolled out soon, but did not provide a date or timeline.

How much can you withdraw from your EPFO account? Under EPFO 3.0, subscribers may be able to withdraw 50% to 75% of their EPF balance via UPI or UPI-enabled ATMs, depending on applicable conditions.

How will EPFO withdrawal via UPI and ATMs work? Subscribers will be able to see the eligible EPF balance available to transfer into their seeded bank accounts. You will be permitted to use linked UPI pin to complete the transaction and ensure secure transfer of money into their bank accounts. Once the money is transferred to your bank account, the subscriber can use it as they wish, such as making payments electronically or withdrawing cash at bank ATMs with debit cards.

Rules: What is the mandatory retention limit? According to the rules, you are typically allowed to withdraw between 50% or 75% of your total EPF corpus. However, at least 25% of your total provident fund contribution must stay untouched as a mandatory buffer or mandatory retention.

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Higher auto-settlement limit? The auto-settlement limit has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh to allow many EPFO members to access their EPF funds within three days. This decision is so that subscribers have quicker access to money for needs such as buying and building a house, education, medical treatment, in case of illness or for marriage.

Will ATM-based EPF withdrawals impact pension? No since ATM withdrawal facility will apply only to the EPF balance, including contributions made by the employee and employer towards the provident fund.

What issues does EPFO 3.0 aim to fix? Members will be able to use face authentication technology (FAT) on the UMANG app to get and activate UANs and activate existing UANs. Through this, members can instantly access their passbooks, update incorrect information and KYC and submit claims online. Further, correction for first-time Aadhaar linking can be done through the Joint Declaration on the Member Portal.

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Where can you check updates? Latest updates can be tracked on epfindia.gov.in and official EPFO releases.

EPF access through UPI: What we know According to Mandaviya, the project includes freezing a certain proportion ( at least 25%) of the EPF account, with a large chunk (50-75%) made available for withdrawal through the member's bank account via UPI.

You will be able to view eligible EPF balance available to transfer into Aadhaar-linked seeded bank accounts.

You will be allowed to use linked UPI PIN to complete the transaction.

Once the money is transferred into bank accounts, members can use it to complete online payments or withdraw cash at ATMs.

EPFO initiative to use WhatsApp for outreach Mandaviya also said that the EPFO has taken the initiative to use WhatsApp for enhancing outreach and streamlining member services. The reason for choosing the medium is to reach mobile users. Here's how it will work:

Members can type 'Hello' to EPFO's registered WhatsApp number, which is verified by a green tick mark for safety and assurance, to initiate the conversation with EPFO.

They can also choose to receive messages from EPFO on their registered mobile number.

All communication will be in the local/vernacular language, enabling members to engage with EPFO more comfortably in their language.

Members will have 24/7 access, and the automated systems can handle repetitive queries around the clock. EPFO to reduce litigation, ensure timely resolution The minister also informed that the EPFO has undertaken a focused, mission-mode initiative to reduce litigation and ensure the timely resolution of pending cases across various legal forums.

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It launched a dedicated mission mode drive to dispose of cases pending before consumer courts. Under the ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN)’ programme, cases were identified in advance and expedited.

EPFO expands, adds 1.29 crore workers According to official data, the government added more than 1.29 crore workers to the payroll in 2024–25. During the same period, the unemployment rate fell to 3.2% in 2023–24 from 6% in 2017–18.

The EPFO currently manages a corpus of nearly ₹28 lakh crore and is trusted by crores of members because of its strong system, safety and higher returns, which are tax-free in many cases.

The EPFO's auto-settlement mode has processed more than 3.52 crore claims for amounts up to ₹5 lakh as of 25 February 2026 (FY25-26). It had, in June last year, increased the auto-settlement threshold from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh to minimize manual oversight and shorten processing windows.

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