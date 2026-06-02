EPFO 3.0 ATM withdrawal explained: Launch status, PF withdrawal process, rules, and limits

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is undertaking a major digital upgrade initiative, dubbed EPFO 3.0, that will enable subscribers to complete paperless withdrawal or transfer provident fund.
The retirement fund body is undertaking a broader digital overhaul and service simplification through a new system that seeks to eliminate processing delays by allowing subscribers to access and transfer their provident fund savings directly through UPI and UPI-enabled ATMs.
It is expected to reduce wait time and make access to savings more easier for EPF subscribers may soon via direct transfer of funds to their bank accounts through the UPI payment gateway.
Amid buzz of the EPFO 3.0 launch, we take explain ATM withdrawal, launch status, PF withdrawal process, rules and limits of the initiative.
What is launch date for EPFO 3.0? Announced by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in May, he noted that testing of the facility has been completed, and the service is expected to be rolled out soon, but did not provide a date or timeline.
How much can you withdraw from your EPFO account? Under EPFO 3.0, subscribers may be able to withdraw 50% to 75% of their EPF balance via UPI or UPI-enabled ATMs, depending on applicable conditions.
How will EPFO withdrawal via UPI and ATMs work? Subscribers will be able to see the eligible EPF balance available to transfer into their seeded bank accounts. You will be permitted to use linked UPI pin to complete the transaction and ensure secure transfer of money into their bank accounts. Once the money is transferred to your bank account, the subscriber can use it as they wish, such as making payments electronically or withdrawing cash at bank ATMs with debit cards.
Rules: What is the mandatory retention limit? According to the rules, you are typically allowed to withdraw between 50% or 75% of your total EPF corpus. However, at least 25% of your total provident fund contribution must stay untouched as a mandatory buffer or mandatory retention.
Higher auto-settlement limit? The auto-settlement limit has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh to allow many EPFO members to access their EPF funds within three days. This decision is so that subscribers have quicker access to money for needs such as buying and building a house, education, medical treatment, in case of illness or for marriage.
Will ATM-based EPF withdrawals impact pension? No since ATM withdrawal facility will apply only to the EPF balance, including contributions made by the employee and employer towards the provident fund.
What issues does EPFO 3.0 aim to fix? Members will be able to use face authentication technology (FAT) on the UMANG app to get and activate UANs and activate existing UANs. Through this, members can instantly access their passbooks, update incorrect information and KYC and submit claims online. Further, correction for first-time Aadhaar linking can be done through the Joint Declaration on the Member Portal.
Where can you check updates? Latest updates can be tracked on epfindia.gov.in and official EPFO releases.
According to Mandaviya, the project includes freezing a certain proportion ( at least 25%) of the EPF account, with a large chunk (50-75%) made available for withdrawal through the member's bank account via UPI.
Mandaviya also said that the EPFO has taken the initiative to use WhatsApp for enhancing outreach and streamlining member services. The reason for choosing the medium is to reach mobile users. Here's how it will work:
The minister also informed that the EPFO has undertaken a focused, mission-mode initiative to reduce litigation and ensure the timely resolution of pending cases across various legal forums.
It launched a dedicated mission mode drive to dispose of cases pending before consumer courts. Under the ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN)’ programme, cases were identified in advance and expedited.
According to official data, the government added more than 1.29 crore workers to the payroll in 2024–25. During the same period, the unemployment rate fell to 3.2% in 2023–24 from 6% in 2017–18.
The EPFO currently manages a corpus of nearly ₹28 lakh crore and is trusted by crores of members because of its strong system, safety and higher returns, which are tax-free in many cases.
The EPFO's auto-settlement mode has processed more than 3.52 crore claims for amounts up to ₹5 lakh as of 25 February 2026 (FY25-26). It had, in June last year, increased the auto-settlement threshold from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh to minimize manual oversight and shorten processing windows.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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