EPFO 3.0: How will your PF withdrawal be taxed? Key rules and exemptions explained

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation EPFO subscribers may soon be able to withdraw provident fund money directly into their bank accounts via UPI. No employer sign-off. No long processing delays. Just scan a QR code at an ATM and get your EPF money instantly.
While the move is expected to make EPF withdrawals faster, more convenient, and accessible, many subscribers are still unclear about one crucial aspect: the tax implications of withdrawing their provident fund savings through this new mechanism. Here's a look at it
EPFO 3.0 is a major digital upgrade initiative by the EPFO that will enable subscribers to withdraw or transfer their PF money instantly in a paperless manner.
The new system will eliminate processing delays by allowing subscribers to access and transfer their provident fund savings directly through UPI and UPI-enabled ATMs.
Under EPFO 3.0, subscribers may be able to withdraw 50% to 75% of their EPF balance via UPI or UPI-enabled ATMs, depending on applicable conditions. The exact rules and limits include:
Maximum withdrawal limit: You are typically allowed to withdraw between 50% and 75% of your total EPF corpus.
Mandatory retention limit: At least 25% of your total EPF contribution must remain in the account as a mandatory buffer at all times.
Auto-settlement limit: The auto-settlement limit has been raised to ₹5 lakh from the existing ₹1 lakh. This increase in the limit will allow many EPFO members to access their EPF funds within three days for needs such as medical treatment, education, marriage or buying and building a house.
There is no tax liability if the total income, including the EPF withdrawal, is below the applicable basic exemption limit.
Transfer of the entire EPF balance to the National Pension System (NPS) under Section 80CCD is treated as an exempt transfer under the Income-tax Act.
Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last month said that the government has completed testing of the facility and the service is expected to be rolled out soon.
However, he did not provide any exact date.
"We have completed the testing of the facility where members can withdraw EPF (employees' provident fund) through the use of the UPI payment gateway. The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member," Mandaviya said.
According to official data, the government added more than 1.29 crore workers to the payroll in 2024–25. During the same period, the unemployment rate fell to 3.2% in 2023–24 from 6% in 2017–18.
The EPFO currently manages a corpus of nearly ₹28 lakh crore and is trusted by crores of members because of its strong system, safety and higher returns, which are tax-free in many cases.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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