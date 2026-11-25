The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing a series of changes to make provident fund services faster, more accessible and more flexible for subscribers.

From withdrawing money through UPI and ATMs to receiving retirement savings in instalments, several initiatives could change how members access and manage their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) savings.

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Here are six important developments EPF subscribers should know about.

EPFO 3.0 major technology upgrade EPFO is preparing to overhaul its existing technology infrastructure as part of the EPFO 3.0 initiative. The upgraded system is expected to streamline services, improve claim processing and make it easier for members to access and manage their provident fund accounts.

According to a Financial Express report dated 23 November, a person familiar with the matter said EPFO could announce the rollout of EPFO 3.0 at its next Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting in February 2027. The CBT approved the framework in October 2025.

The new platform is being designed to handle information relating to around 200 crore members over the next 50 years. This is significantly higher than EPFO's current membership base of more than 36 crore active members.

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PF withdrawals through UPI and ATMs EPFO members could soon have additional options for accessing their provident fund savings. Under EPFO 3.0, the organisation plans to introduce withdrawals through ATMs and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The UPI facility could be introduced as early as December 2026, according to the FE report. The technology is reportedly ready, with testing nearing completion. This could make it quicker to access eligible PF balances and reduce members' dependence on the existing online claim process.

Additionally, according to a report in The Hindu BusinessLine dated 24 November, EPFO is conducting final validation trials involving 100 individuals selected from across the country before launching the UPI facility through the BHIM app.

Systematic Withdrawal Plan for retirement savings Retiring EPFO members may soon have the option to receive their accumulated PF savings in regular instalments rather than withdrawing the entire amount at once.

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The CBT, at its 240th meeting held on 19 November, approved a proposal to introduce a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP). Under this facility, members could opt to receive their PF savings in periodic instalments, such as monthly, quarterly or half-yearly.

The amount remaining in the PF account would continue earning returns, potentially helping retirees maintain an additional source of income after retirement. If a member dies during the payout period, their nominee or dependent can access the remaining amount or continue receiving the instalments.

UAN-linked voluntary and third-party contributions EPFO is also considering ways to allow contributions beyond the conventional employer-employee arrangement.

The proposal includes UAN-linked facilities through which individuals could make voluntary PF contributions directly. It also seeks to enable third-party micro-contributions, such as customer tips, independently of an employer's payroll system.

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This could widen access to formal social security benefits for people working outside traditional salaried employment. However, the necessary amendments to the EPF Scheme and the Income Tax Act will be required before these provisions can be implemented.

Lower minimum balance requirement and waiting period EPFO has also approved changes intended to give members greater flexibility when withdrawing their PF savings. The minimum balance requirement, which earlier required members to retain 25% of their contributions in their accounts, has been reduced to 10%.

The waiting period for final PF withdrawal was also reduced from 12 months to two months at the 240th CBT meeting. These changes could help members access a larger portion of their accumulated savings when they need funds, while retaining a minimum amount for long-term social security.

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Investment in Alternative Investment Funds At its 240th meeting, the CBT gave in-principle approval for EPFO to invest up to 3% of its fresh annual accretions in eligible Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), within its existing overall investment limit.

Initially, such investments will be routed through government-backed entities. The move aims to diversify EPFO's investment portfolio while maintaining safeguards and oversight.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit EPFO's official website for the latest updates.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.