EPFO 3.0: What has changed — Before vs after, updated rules, CITES project, online access and new features explained

EPFO 3.0 enables members to withdraw up to 75% of their EPF balance via UPI, enhancing quick access to funds for various needs. The system upgrade allows for automatic account transfers when changing jobs and offers digital solutions for claims and account management, improving efficiency.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated13 Jul 2026, 06:04 PM IST
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is undertaking a major digital upgrade initiative, dubbed EPFO 3.0, that will enable subscribers to complete paperless withdrawal or transfer provident fund.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is undertaking a major digital upgrade initiative, dubbed EPFO 3.0, that will enable subscribers to complete paperless withdrawal or transfer provident fund. (Mint )

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is rolling out EPFO 3.0 to expand its digital services and online presence through an updated system that will allow subscribers to undertake paperless withdrawal or transfer of provident fund.

The body's move is envisioned to cut down wait time for employee provident fund and make it easier for members to access their retirement funds. EPFO 3.0 seeks to eliminate processing delays by allowing subscribers to access and transfer their provident fund savings directly through the unified payments interface (UPI) and UPI-enabled automated teller machines (ATMs).

Once full roll-out is complete EPF subscribers will be able to process direct transfer of funds to their bank accounts through the UPI payment gateway. The body posts regular updates through its social media accounts, official releases or on its website here — epfindia.gov.in.

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EPFO centralised database migration

The retirement savings fund organisation this month completed migration of its member database to a centralised platform under the Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) project, as per the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

In a statement last week, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya noted that this development marks a significant overhaul for the retirement savings fund body, as it aims to provide faster, transparent and citizen centric services. “EPFO has completed the process of migrating its entire database of member records to the new centralised database,” he stated.

CITES project explained

According to the union minister, the CITES project aims to modernise EPFO's services using automation and rules-based process. It replaces the previous decentralised structure wherein each field office housed separate databases and bring all EPF member data onto a centralised platform.

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CITES in effect, allows the EPFO to operate on a single national database, which in turn enables processing of requests from any authorised location in India. Members and subscribers will not be required to visit their specific regional offices to raise PF and pension claims or other services.

What is EPFO 3.0?

EPFO 3.0 is the provident fund body's system overhaul that upgrades and expands its digital services and simplifies processes for subscribers. It eliminates processing delays allowing you to access and transfer your retirement savings directly through UPI and UPI-enabled ATMs.

At present you have to raise a request for full or partial withdrawal on the website or on site by filling the appropriate forms. Once your claim is processed, the money is usually transferred to your bank account within 15-20 days. There is no specific deadline specified.

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What will change with EPFO 3.0?

Key featuresOld System (EPFO 2.0)New System (EPFO 3.0)
Cash WithdrawalsWait 7-20 days for claim approvalInstant withdrawal via ATM & UPI
Auto-Claim LimitUp to 1 LakhUp to 5 Lakh (Fast approval)
Name & Date of Birth FixesNeeds employer to sign Joint DeclarationFix it yourself online using Aadhaar
Changing JobsMust fill Form 13 to transfer PF moneyMoney transfers automatically to your UAN
  • Under EPFO 3.0, subscribers may be able to withdraw 50% to 75% of their EPF balance via UPI or UPI-enabled ATMs, depending on applicable conditions. Subscribers will be able to see the eligible EPF balance available to transfer into their seeded bank accounts. This is a big change and advantage for members as it allows you to use the linked UPI pin to complete the transaction and ensure the secure transfer of money into their bank accounts. Once the money is transferred to your bank account, the subscriber can use it as they wish, such as making payments electronically or withdrawing cash at bank ATMs with debit cards.
  • Members will be able to use face authentication technology (FAT) in the UMANG app to get and activate UANs as well as activate existing UANs. Through this, members can instantly access their passbooks, update incorrect information and submit claims online. Further, correction for first-time Aadhaar linking can be done through the Joint Declaration on the Member Portal.
  • The auto-settlement limit has been increased from 1 lakh to 5 lakh to allow many EPFO members to access their EPF funds within three days. This decision is to ensure subscribers have quicker access to funds for needs such as buying and building a house, education, medical treatment in case of illness, or marriage.

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  • CITES will allow members to view interest credited into their EPF passbook on immediate basis. For FY26, an estimated 1.44 lakh crore, calculated at 8.25% annual interest, is scheduled to be credited to nearly 34 crore member accounts by 15 July. Earlier, despite being declared at similar dates in the previous years, the process took till October-November to be completed.
  • Members will also be informed about the eligible amount for withdrawal under the different types of circumstances “and can make informed choices,” according to Mandaviya. This is an upgrade from the older website, where members often applied blind and faced rejection when the claims exceeded permissible limits.
  • Members will now also be allowed to digitally respond to queries raised online by the EPFO offices wherever additional information or clarification is required during claim processing. Earlier, members did not have any facility to submit or receive clarifications online.
  • The minister also announced that Aadhaar-linked UAN-based PF accounts will now be transferred automatically when members change jobs, eliminating the need to submit separate transfer applications. This is in comparison to the old system which required approvals from the previous employer, the new employer and the EPFO office, besides a separate application to transfer service history.
  • CITES allows provident fund and pension claims to be processed in any regional office could be credited to any bank account anywhere in India.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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