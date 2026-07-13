EPFO 3.0: What has changed — Before vs after, updated rules, CITES project, online access and new features explained

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is rolling out EPFO 3.0 to expand its digital services and online presence through an updated system that will allow subscribers to undertake paperless withdrawal or transfer of provident fund.

The body's move is envisioned to cut down wait time for employee provident fund and make it easier for members to access their retirement funds. EPFO 3.0 seeks to eliminate processing delays by allowing subscribers to access and transfer their provident fund savings directly through the unified payments interface (UPI) and UPI-enabled automated teller machines (ATMs).

Once full roll-out is complete EPF subscribers will be able to process direct transfer of funds to their bank accounts through the UPI payment gateway. The body posts regular updates through its social media accounts, official releases or on its website here — epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO centralised database migration The retirement savings fund organisation this month completed migration of its member database to a centralised platform under the Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) project, as per the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

In a statement last week, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya noted that this development marks a significant overhaul for the retirement savings fund body, as it aims to provide faster, transparent and citizen centric services. “EPFO has completed the process of migrating its entire database of member records to the new centralised database,” he stated.

CITES project explained According to the union minister, the CITES project aims to modernise EPFO's services using automation and rules-based process. It replaces the previous decentralised structure wherein each field office housed separate databases and bring all EPF member data onto a centralised platform.

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CITES in effect, allows the EPFO to operate on a single national database, which in turn enables processing of requests from any authorised location in India. Members and subscribers will not be required to visit their specific regional offices to raise PF and pension claims or other services.

What is EPFO 3.0? EPFO 3.0 is the provident fund body's system overhaul that upgrades and expands its digital services and simplifies processes for subscribers. It eliminates processing delays allowing you to access and transfer your retirement savings directly through UPI and UPI-enabled ATMs.

At present you have to raise a request for full or partial withdrawal on the website or on site by filling the appropriate forms. Once your claim is processed, the money is usually transferred to your bank account within 15-20 days. There is no specific deadline specified.

What will change with EPFO 3.0?

Key features Old System (EPFO 2.0) New System (EPFO 3.0) Cash Withdrawals Wait 7-20 days for claim approval Instant withdrawal via ATM & UPI Auto-Claim Limit Up to ₹ 1 Lakh Up to ₹ 5 Lakh (Fast approval) Name & Date of Birth Fixes Needs employer to sign Joint Declaration Fix it yourself online using Aadhaar Changing Jobs Must fill Form 13 to transfer PF money Money transfers automatically to your UAN

Under EPFO 3.0, subscribers may be able to withdraw 50% to 75% of their EPF balance via UPI or UPI-enabled ATMs, depending on applicable conditions. Subscribers will be able to see the eligible EPF balance available to transfer into their seeded bank accounts. This is a big change and advantage for members as it allows you to use the linked UPI pin to complete the transaction and ensure the secure transfer of money into their bank accounts. Once the money is transferred to your bank account, the subscriber can use it as they wish, such as making payments electronically or withdrawing cash at bank ATMs with debit cards.

Members will be able to use face authentication technology (FAT) in the UMANG app to get and activate UANs as well as activate existing UANs. Through this, members can instantly access their passbooks, update incorrect information and submit claims online. Further, correction for first-time Aadhaar linking can be done through the Joint Declaration on the Member Portal.

The auto-settlement limit has been increased from ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 5 lakh to allow many EPFO members to access their EPF funds within three days. This decision is to ensure subscribers have quicker access to funds for needs such as buying and building a house, education, medical treatment in case of illness, or marriage.