EPFO 3.0 update: PF withdrawal via ATM, UPI soon – Check the expected launch date

Good news for EPFO subscribers! PF money withdrawals through ATMs likely to go live by the end of May, making fund access faster and more convenient, sources close to ET Now revealed.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation launched EPFO 3.0 last year to to modernise its digital framework and operational procedures. The new system, expected to be fully rolled out by mid-2026, will make all PF-related processes more user-friendly. The new changes include smoother access to provident fund, auto-claim settlement, seamless fund transfers to bank accounts of the employee's choice.

However, one of the key upgrade under EPFO 3.0 is the option to withdraw PF money using ATM and UPI. PF balance withdrawal through UPI and ATM will allow subscribers to access their funds more conveniently without lengthy paperwork or office visits. Here are the key questioned answered about the EPFO rule.

How much PF money can you withdraw using UPI and ATM? The EPFO is likely to restrict the maximum withrawal limit of PF balance using UPI or ATM to 50% of the total amount in the account.

How will PF withdrawal through UPI and ATM work? According to reports, EPFO is planning to issue dedicated ATM cards to subscribers, enabling them to withdraw PF money directly from ATMs. These cards are expected to be linked to members’ PF accounts for seamless access to funds.

Also Read | Forgot your EPFO PPO number? 5 easy steps to retrieve it

Who can withdraw PF balance using ATM and UPI? EPFO members need to meet certain eligibility criteria to be able to withdraw PF money using UPI or ATM. They must have an active Universal Account Number (UAN) and it must be linked with KYC documents like Aadhaar, PAN, account number and IFSC code.

A record 8.31 crore claims in 2025–26 Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed last month that the EPFO has settled a record 8.31 crore claims in 2025–26, compared to 6.01 crore in FY25.

About 5.51 crore claims came for advance or partial withdrawals, reflecting the ease of access to PF accounts for members to draw upon their savings to meet their needs. About 71.11 per cent of advance claims were processed through auto mode within 3 days, up from 59.19 per cent in the previous year, he noted.

As many as 6.68 crore members were able to file their claims without the hassle of uploading a cheque leaf image, he said, adding that about 1.59 crore members were able to seed their bank accounts without seeking employers' approval.