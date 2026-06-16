EPFO 3.0 update: UPI and ATM-based PF withdrawals, limits, rollout timeline and key changes

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is focused on introducing EPFO 3.0, a major digital transformation aimed at making Provident Fund (PF) services faster, seamless, paperless and transparent.

The upgrade is designed to permit members to access and utilise savings in provident funds through UPI and ATM-enabled systems. However, as of today, the facility is not yet live.

UPI and ATM withdrawals: When will the facility start? According to official confirmation, EPFO has now completed testing of the new system. The Union Labour and Employment Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, recently stated that the rollout will be announced soon. However, no official launch date or month has been announced as yet.

One meaningful change that will follow the launch of EPFO 3.0 will be the ability for subscribers to make PF funds liquid, i.e., transfer eligible PF amounts directly and seamlessly to Aadhaar-linked bank-seeded accounts via ATM or UPI. This feature will reduce paperwork, delays, and improve transparency and accountability.

How much PF will the members be able to withdraw? Under the recently proposed framework, EPFO indicates that eligible members may be able to withdraw 50 to 75% of their total EPF balance, subject to various stipulations and conditions that will be determined once the facility is live.

At least 25% of the total corpus will remain locked, as a long-term, mandatory retirement protection buffer, thus facilitating long-term savings protection for members, which is the primary objective of EPFO.

Key highlights and facts you should know

Parameter Status (June 16, 2026) Is EPFO 3.0 launched? No, testing completed; rollout awaited UPI withdrawals Not available yet ATM withdrawals Not available yet Withdrawal limit 50%–75% of eligible EPF balance Mandatory lock-in Minimum 25% corpus retained for the future Auto-settlement limit Raised from ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 5 lakh

The government has also raised the auto-settlement limit, increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh. This upgrade will help in facilitating faster processing of eligible claims once the system becomes operational. EPFO is extremely confident that, once the upcoming changes are implemented, many claims could be completed within days, underscoring the significance of the move for the nation at large.

What else will change? EPFO 3.0 is anticipated to streamline facilities and services through prominent digital tools, including face authentication (FAT) via the UMANG application, instant UAN activation, passbook access and easier corrections for Aadhaar-linked devices. The overall objective is to reduce ambiguities, delays, mistakes, and omissions and to boost claim transparency and members' confidence.

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When implemented, EPFO 3.0 will bring a shift towards real-time digital PF access. Despite testing now complete, members must wait for official communication before enjoying UPI or ATM-based withdrawals.