EPFO 3.0: UPI, ATM withdrawal facility rollout date, limit, will you get an ATM card — All questions answered

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers will soon be able to withdraw their provident fund savings through UPI apps and EPF-linked ATMs under the EPFO 3.0 digital platform, which in turn will reduce the need of paperwork and speed up access to funds.
EPFO 3.0 was launched by the government last year to modernise the retirement body's digital infrastructure and streamline its services. Apart from the facility of instant PF withdrawal using ATM and UPI, several other proposals were announced back then such as auto-claim settlement and seamless fund transfers to bank accounts of the employee's choice.
The facility will be rolled out by June-end, according to some media reports, though no official launch date or month has been announced as yet.
As per previous official announcement, EPFO has completed testing of the new system, with the Union Labour and Employment Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, stating earlier that the rollout will be announced soon.
One major benefit of this initiative is that EPFO members will also be able to check their provident fund balance on their UPI applications.
EPFO has not yet officially announced a separate withdrawal limit for UPI or ATM transactions under the new system. This means the existing EPF withdrawal rules are expected to continue even when members use digital channels.
Under the current rules, eligible subscribers can withdraw up to 75% of their PF balance, depending on the purpose of the withdrawal and applicable eligibility conditions. Media reports have also suggested that the new UPI and ATM facility will enable instant transfers of up to 75% of the available EPF balance directly into the subscriber's linked bank account.
At least 25% of the total corpus will remain locked, as a long-term, mandatory retirement protection buffer, thus facilitating long-term savings protection for members, which is the primary objective of EPFO.
According to multiple media reports, EPFO will introduce ATM cards for members, allowing them to withdraw money directly through ATMs. These PF withdrawal cards will be linked to the PF account of the account holders.
To use the new UPI and ATM withdrawal facilities, EPF members will require an active Universal Account Number (UAN) linked to their Aadhaar.
They are also expected to have an updated PAN, a verified bank account with the correct IFSC code and a registered mobile number to complete the process of OTP-based authentication.
Besides enabling UPI and ATM withdrawals, EPFO 3.0 is expected to introduce several other member-friendly features. The auto-settlement limit for EPF claims has already been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, allowing larger number of claims to be processed automatically.
The platform will also support Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG app for identity verification. This is expected to reduce paperwork and simplify the claim process, making EPFO services convenient for subscribers.
While EPFO 3.0 is expected to make PF withdrawals faster and more convenient, it does not change the existing withdrawal rules for now. Until the EPFO issues detailed operational guidelines, the current eligibility conditions, withdrawal limits and tax rules will continue to apply.
Here's a breakdown of all the key benefits extended to salaried employees in India under EPFO 3.0:
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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