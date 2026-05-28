EPFO 3.0: Want to withdraw 100% of your PF money? Check the latest withdrawal rules

EPFO subscribers may soon be able to access their provident fund savings more easily, as the retirement body is allowing subscribers to transfer funds directly to their bank accounts through the UPI payment gateway. The move will reduce paperwork and significantly cut waiting time.
However, many EPFO members are still unclear about one key question — how much money can actually be withdrawn from the EPF account, and whether subscribers are allowed to withdraw the entire balance. Here’s a closer look at the rules governing EPF withdrawals.
EPFO 3.0 is a major digital upgrade initiative by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) that will enable subscribers to withdraw or transfer their Provident Fund (PF) money instantly in a paperless manner.
The new system will eliminate processing delays by allowing subscribers to access and transfer their provident fund savings directly through UPI and UPI-enabled ATMs.
Under EPFO 3.0, subscribers may be able to withdraw 50% to 75% of their EPF balance via UPI or UPI-enabled ATMs, depending on applicable conditions. The exact rules and limits include:
Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, earlier this month, informed that testing of the facility has been completed and the service is expected to be rolled out soon.
However, he did not provide any exact date.
"We have completed the testing of the facility where members can withdraw EPF (employees' provident fund) through the use of the UPI payment gateway. The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member," Mandaviya said.
The EPFO has more than seven crore members.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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