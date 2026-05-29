EPFO 3.0: Withdrawing 75% of PF money through ATM? Here’s how it impacts your pension

Under the proposed EPFO 3.0 system, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) wiill see massive changes - includingfully paperless process and the introduction of ATM-like withdrawals for EPF accounts. While the move marks a major step forward in modernising the EPFO system, many older employees are worried that taking out a large amount could affect their pension benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).
EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) and EPS (Employees' Pension Scheme) are government-backed retirement savings platforms in India, both managed by the EPFO. However, EPF savings and EPS pension contributions are treated separately.
The ATM withdrawal facility will apply only to the EPF balance, which includes contributions made by the employee and employer towards the provident fund. Even then, members will be allowed to withdraw only up to 75% of the EPF balance.
The pension amount under EPS cannot be withdrawn through this facility.
A government notification in this regard said, “The Pension entitlement at the age of 58 years is completely unaffected by the proposed changes. A member can withdraw the accumulation in pension account before completing 10 years of service at any point of time in these 10 years. However, to qualify for a pension at retirement, a member must complete at least 10 years of EPS membership.”
This means, if a 50-year-old worker withdraws a substantial portion of their EPF balance, it will not reset their EPS service record. As long as they complete the minimum 10 years of eligible service, they remain entitled to pension benefits.
EPFO 3.0 is a major digital upgrade initiative by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) that will enable subscribers to withdraw or transfer their Provident Fund (PF) money instantly in a paperless manner.
The new system will eliminate processing delays by allowing subscribers to access and transfer their provident fund savings directly through UPI and UPI-enabled ATMs.
Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, earlier this month, informed that testing of the facility has been completed and the service is expected to be rolled out soon.
However, he did not provide any exact date.
"We have completed the testing of the facility where members can withdraw EPF (employees' provident fund) through the use of the UPI payment gateway. The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member," Mandaviya said.
According to official data, more than 1.29 crore workers joined the payroll in 2024–25. During the same period, the unemployment rate fell to 3.2% in 2023–24 from 6% in 2017–18.
The EPFO currently manages a corpus of nearly ₹28 lakh crore and is trusted by crores of members because of its strong system, safety, and higher returns, which are tax-free in many cases.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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