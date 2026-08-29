EPFO 3.0: Centralised database, UPI and ATM withdrawal options, quicker settlement — Changes for subscribers, explained

EPFO 3.0: Centralised database, more digital and online withdrawal options through UPI and ATM, quicker settlement times and more. Here's a look at the key features, and what changes for subscribers…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published29 Aug 2026, 09:11 PM IST
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The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is undertaking a major digital upgrade initiative, dubbed EPFO 3.0, that will enable subscribers to complete paperless withdrawal or transfer provident fund.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is undertaking a major digital upgrade initiative, dubbed EPFO 3.0, that will enable subscribers to complete paperless withdrawal or transfer provident fund.(Mint )

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option in India. Salaried individuals are eligible to open an EPF account when basic pay and dearness allowance are up to 15,000. You can further opt for voluntary provident fund (VPF), if the basic pay and DA exceed 15,000 per month.

For FY26, the Centre ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF and interest credits were completed in July, PTI reported. This marked the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns on provident fund.

Today, we explore the new EPFO 3.0 rollout which seeks to expand the retirement fund body's digital services and online presence through an updated system that will allow subscribers to undertake paperless withdrawal or transfer of provident fund.

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Why the update? What is EPFO 3.0?

The exercise is envisioned to cut down wait time for EPF claims and make it easier for members to access their funds. EPFO 3.0 seeks to eliminate processing delays by allowing subscribers to access and transfer their PF directly through the unified payments interface (UPI) and UPI-enabled automated teller machines (ATMs).

After the roll-out, EPF subscribers will be able to process direct transfer of funds to their bank accounts through the UPI payment gateway. As part of this move, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said the EPFO in July completed migration of its member database to a centralised platform under the Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) project. This replaces the previous decentralised structure with a single national database.

What does EPFO 3.0 change for subscribers?

At present you have to raise a request for full or partial withdrawal on the website or on site by filling the appropriate forms. Once your claim is processed, the money is usually transferred to your bank account within 15-20 days. There is no specific deadline specified. Under EPFO 3.0, subscribers:

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  • Will be able to withdraw 50% to 75% of their EPF balance via UPI or UPI-enabled ATMs, depending on applicable conditions.
  • Subscribers will be able to see the eligible EPF balance available to transfer into their seeded bank accounts.
  • This is a big change and advantage for members as it allows you to use the linked UPI pin to complete the transaction and ensure the secure transfer of money into their bank accounts. Once the money is transferred to your bank account, the subscriber can use it as they wish, such as making payments electronically or withdrawing cash at bank ATMs with debit cards.
  • Members can use face authentication technology (FAT) in the UMANG app to get and activate UANs as well as activate existing UANs to then instantly access their passbooks, update incorrect information and submit claims online.

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  • Further, correction for first-time Aadhaar linking can be done through the Joint Declaration on the Member Portal.
  • The auto-settlement limit has been increased from 1 lakh to 5 lakh to allow many EPFO members to access their EPF funds within three days. This decision is to ensure subscribers have quicker access to funds for needs such as buying and building a house, education, medical treatment in case of illness, or marriage.
  • Members will also be informed about the eligible amount for withdrawal under the different types of circumstances “and can make informed choices,” according to Mandaviya. This is an upgrade from the older website, where members often applied blind and faced rejection when the claims exceeded permissible limits.
  • Members will now also be allowed to digitally respond to queries raised online by the EPFO offices wherever additional information or clarification is required during claim processing. Earlier, members did not have any facility to submit or receive clarifications online.

Also Read | EPFO: Want EPF membership? Here are the conditions, top FAQs answered

EPFO 3.0: Before vs after at a glance

FeaturesBeforeAfter EPFO 3.0
PF ClaimsProcessed manuallyUse of automation using smart algorithms
Claim Settlement10-20 days for processingFaster processing in 3-5 days
PF WithdrawalTransfer using traditional methods — NEFT, depositDigital payment options i.e. UPI or ATM 
KYC CorrectionsSubmission of physical formsIncrease in digital access through Aadhaar
PF TransferPhysical submission of Form 13To become automatic when you change jobs
Employer ComplianceDependent on paper documents, prone to server crashesExpect smoother digital workflows 
Member ServicesMultiple systems and passwordsIntegrated, centralised database

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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