EPFO 3.0 new rules explained: When will ATM, UPI PF withdrawal start and how much can EPF members withdraw?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is rolling out EPFO 3.0 to expand its digital services and online presence through an updated system that will allow subscribers to undertake paperless withdrawal or transfer of provident fund.
The body's move is envisioned to cut down wait time for employee provident fund and make it easier for members to access their retirement funds. EPFO 3.0 seeks to eliminate processing delays by allowing subscribers to access and transfer their provident fund savings directly through the unified payments interface (UPI) and UPI-enabled automated teller machines (ATMs).
Once full roll-out is complete EPF subscribers will be able to process direct transfer of funds to their bank accounts through the UPI payment gateway. The body posts regular updates through its social media accounts, official releases or on its website here — epfindia.gov.in
|FAQs
|What we know
|Is EPFO 3.0 launched?
|Testing has been completed, rollout to be announced
|Will ATM withdrawal be allowed?
|Yes
|Will UPI withdrawal be allowed?
|Yes
|How much PF can be withdrawn?
|Auto-settlement limit has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh
|What should members do now?
|Ensure your KYC is updated and UAN linked with Aadhaar, PAN details
EPFO 3.0 is the provident fund body's system overhaul that upgrades and expands its digital services and simplifies processes for subscribers. It eliminates processing delays allowing you to access and transfer your retirement savings directly through UPI and UPI-enabled ATMs.
At present you have to raise a request for full or partial withdrawal on the website or on site by filling the appropriate forms. Once your claim is processed, the money is usually transferred to your bank account within 15-20 days. There is no specific deadline specified.
Compared to this, under EPFO 3.0, subscribers may be able to withdraw 50% to 75% of their EPF balance via UPI or UPI-enabled ATMs, depending on applicable conditions. Subscribers will be able to see the eligible EPF balance available to transfer into their seeded bank accounts.
It is a big advantage for members as it allows you to use the linked UPI pin to complete the transaction and ensure the secure transfer of money into their bank accounts. Once the money is transferred to your bank account, the subscriber can use it as they wish, such as making payments electronically or withdrawing cash at bank ATMs with debit cards.
According to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya testing of the facility has been completed. Making the announcement in May, he added that the service is expected to be rolled out soon but did not provide a timeline or specific date. The system is thus still under development and not live yet.
Members will be able to use face authentication technology (FAT) in the UMANG app to get and activate UANs as well as activate existing UANs. Through this, members can instantly access their passbooks, update incorrect information and submit claims online. Further, correction for first-time Aadhaar linking can be done through the Joint Declaration on the Member Portal.
The minister added that the project includes freezing a certain proportion (at least 25%) of the EPF account, with a large chunk (50-75%) made available for withdrawal through the member's bank account via UPI.
Important note: You can protect yourself from fraud by not sharing your OTP, UAN password, Aadhaar, PAN or bank details for EPF with anyone else.
Mandaviya also said that the EPFO has taken the initiative to use WhatsApp to enhance outreach and streamline member services. The reason for choosing the medium is to reach mobile users. Here's how it will work:
He added that the EPFO has undertaken a focused, mission-mode initiative to reduce litigation and ensure the timely resolution of pending cases across various legal forums.
It launched a dedicated mission mode drive to dispose of cases pending before consumer courts. Under the ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN)’ programme, cases were identified in advance and expedited.
According to the rules, you are typically allowed to withdraw between 50% or 75% of your total EPF corpus. However, at least 25% of your total provident fund contribution must stay untouched as a mandatory buffer or mandatory retention.
Further, the auto-settlement limit has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh to allow many EPFO members to access their EPF funds within three days. This decision is to ensure subscribers have quicker access to funds for needs such as buying and building a house, education, medical treatment in case of illness, or marriage.
No, since the ATM withdrawal facility applies only to the EPF balance, including contributions made by the employee and the employer towards the provident fund.
According to official data, the government added more than 1.29 crore workers to the payroll in 2024–25. During the same period, the unemployment rate fell to 3.2% in 2023–24 from 6% in 2017–18.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
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