Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has done lot of changes in recent times to make it easier for the EPFO members to access their provident fund (PF) related information. Now, EPFO subscribers need not to wait for their employers to share their EPF statement at the end of financial year. Now, EPF account holders can check their PF balance online anytime they want. Now, EPFO subscribers can check their EPF balance after EPF interest disbursal in their account after each quarter.

As per the recent changes done by EPFO, an EPFO member can check its PF balance online in four ways — by logging in at Umang App, using EPFO portal, by sending SMS to 7738299899 or by giving a missed call 011-22901406.

1] EPF balance check via Umang App

EPFO subscribers can now check their PF balance on their mobile phones using Umang App. This app was launched by the Government of India (GoI) to provide EPFO members an access to various government schemes and services at one platform. Here, a user can view EPF Passbook, raise and track EPF claims. To avail this benefit, an EPFO members needs to do one time registration after downloading the Umang App in one's mobile phone.

2] PF balance check via EPFO portal

An EPFO subscriber can check one's PF balance by logging in at the EPFO portal — epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php. After logging in, they need to follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

a] Login at EPFO portal — epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php;

b] Go to 'Our Services', scrawl and click on 'For Employees';

c] Go to 'Member Passbook' under 'Services';

d] You will be redirected to new web page — passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login.jsp;

It should be noted that an EPFO member can access one's EPF passbook if its UAN is being activated by its employer. In fact, UAN is given by the EPFO, but it's activated after verification by the employer.

3] EPF balance check via SMS

An EPFO member can check one's PF balance by sending SMS to 7738299899. The SMS text format would be — EPFOHO UAN ENG. Last three digits in the SMS are first three digits of the preferred language. This SMS service is available in 9 other languages — Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali. However, the SMS has to be send from the mobile number which is registered with the UAN.

4] PF balance check through missed call

An EPFO member can check one's PF balance by using EPFO missed call service. What an EPFO subscriber need is to give a missed call on 011-22901406 from its UAN registered mobile number. EPFO will immediately send your PF details on your registered mobile number.

