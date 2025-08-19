EPFO: 5 common reasons why your EPF claim may get rejected | Details here

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is a body that manages and processes the provident funds of several salaried employees of India. The organisation aims to ensure social security for employees by encouraging long-term savings, supporting financial stability after retirement and offering assistance during emergencies.

Although the EPF claim process has become more digital and efficient in recent years, many members may encounter challenges such as claim rejections and unforeseen delays.

Here are 5 reasons why your EPF claims might be rejected – Inaccurate information If any information provided by the member, such as personal information, bank account details, or employment data, is incorrect, then the claim might be rejected.

Inconsistency in information Claims can also be rejected if the information provided during the claim process does not match the details in the EPF database. It is crucial to verify that your personal details, such as your name, date of birth, and EPF account number, are consistent with what is recorded by your employer or the EPF organisation.

Withdrawal reason An EPF claim may get rejected if the reason for the claim does not align with the eligible categories mentioned in the rules, according to Clear Tax.

Missing EPF contribution Claims can be rejected if an employer misses or delays EPF contributions. According to its regulations, the EPFO mandates accurate and timely contributions for a smooth claim process, whether for withdrawal or transfer.

Linking UAN The Universal Account Number must be associated with the employee’s Aadhaar card and bank account. This 12-digit number serves as a unique identifier for EPF account holders, and linking it with Aadhaar is compulsory. If UAN is not linked with Aadhaar, an EPF claim may get rejected.