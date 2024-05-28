EPFO: These 7 types of pension offered to EPF subscribers, check details here
Since there could be a number of scenarios wherein a subscriber has retired or dies or became disabled, EPFO has listed certain rules and put them in seven broad categories with respect to pension
Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers typically become entitled to receive EPF pension after retirement at the age of 58. However, they can start receiving the pension at the age of 50 so long as they have completed 10 years in the service, subject to the meeting of certain conditions. And there are a multitude of scenarios besides these.